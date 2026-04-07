Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Huge Dip Of Over 65%

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's film witnessed its first major drop at the box office since its release on March 19.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Dhurandhar 2 box office Day 19
Dhurandhar 2 records its first lowest numbers on Day 19 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2's collections slowed down on Day 19.

  • Ranveer Singh's film witnessed its first major drop at the box office since its release on March 19.

  • The spy actioner is now inching closer to the Rs 1630 crore mark worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: The box office collection of Ranveer Singh-starrer is finally slowing down, entering a crucial phase in the third week. On Day 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded its lowest Monday, marking its first major drop at the box office since its release on March 19. Despite the dip, the spy actioner has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in India and is galloping towards the Rs 1630 mark worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 1600 crore mark worldwide - X
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 1600 Crore Mark Worldwide

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 19

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a huge 65.2% drop from Day 18's net collection of Rs 28.75 crore.

On Day 19, the Aditya Dhar directorial collected a net of Rs 10 crore across 13,736 shows with 14.2% occupancy. With this, the total India net collection stands at Rs 1,023.77 crore, and gross collection is Rs 1,225.72 crore.

It is yet to beat Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,030.42 crore) and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rise (Rs 1,234.10 crore).

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection worldwide

Overseas, the film raked in Rs 5 crore on Day 19, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 397 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Dhurandhar 2 stands at Rs 1,622.72 crore.

Related Content
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 950 Crore Mark In India
Dhurandhar 2 Still - X
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh's Film Set To Enter Rs 900 Crore Club In India
Dhurandhar 2 witnessed its first lowest number on Day 12 - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Over 60% Drop On Second Monday
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 7: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide
Related Content
Dhurandhar 2 Censorship: New Print Changes Explained - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Censorship: More Cuss Words Muted In New Print After CBFC Debate

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar 2 shows the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Singh) in the underworld of Karachi and how he becomes Sher-e-Baloch of Lyari after killing Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). The film also shows Hamza's backstory as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who became an agent.

Alongside Ranveer, the second part brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun from the first part.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. From Avesh's Antics To Klaasen's Fury: Five Biggest Controversies To Have Rocked IPL 2026 So Far

  2. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Match Abandoned Due To Kolkata Rain, Knight Riders Earn First Point Of Season

  3. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Which Was Last Match To Be Called Off? - Check Details

  4. IPL 2026: Kyle Jamieson Joins Criticism Wave Against Impact Player Rule In IPL

  5. Cricket Match Turns Fatal: Umpire Stabbed To Death Over Run-Out Call In Andhra Pradesh - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  3. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  4. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  5. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. India At Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Satwik-Chirag Pull Out; Lakshya, Sindhu Lead Charge

  4. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  5. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 06, 2026

  2. Smiley Interview: “This is Not Just a Trans Issue; It Is A Human Rights Issue”

  3. From Self-Identity to State Power: How India’s Transgender Bill Rewrites Rights

  4. Outlook Exclusive: Assam Cong Chief Gaurav Gogoi Says 'BJP Trying To Weaken Constitutional Rights Of Minorities'

  5. Writing On The Wall? The Graffiti Game Of Poll-Bound Bengal

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. War In West Asia: 45-Day Ceasefire Agreement In The Works?

  2. Trump Gives Iran 8 pm eastern time deadline

  3. Majid Khademi, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Chief, Killed in US-Israeli Strikes

  4. Pakistan Proposes Ceasefire Plan to End Iran–US hostilities; Reuters Report

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. West Ham Vs Leeds Highlights, FA Cup QF: Whites Triumph 4-2 On Penalties, Reach First Semi-Final Since 1987

  2. Four Years of the AAP Government In Punjab: The Biggest Hits And Misses

  3. Jaishankar Speaks to Iran, Qatar, UAE as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 1600 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. Trump Gives Iran 8 pm eastern time deadline

  6. 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Falls On Him At Pune College - Report

  7. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 