Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Huge Dip Of Over 65%

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: The box office collection of Ranveer Singh-starrer is finally slowing down, entering a crucial phase in the third week. On Day 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded its lowest Monday, marking its first major drop at the box office since its release on March 19. Despite the dip, the spy actioner has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in India and is galloping towards the Rs 1630 mark worldwide.