Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Huge Dip Of Over 65%

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2's collections slowed down on Day 19.
Ranveer Singh's film witnessed its first major drop at the box office since its release on March 19.
The spy actioner is now inching closer to the Rs 1630 crore mark worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update: The box office collection of Ranveer Singh-starrer is finally slowing down, entering a crucial phase in the third week. On Day 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded its lowest Monday, marking its first major drop at the box office since its release on March 19. Despite the dip, the spy actioner has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in India and is galloping towards the Rs 1630 mark worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 19
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a huge 65.2% drop from Day 18's net collection of Rs 28.75 crore.
On Day 19, the Aditya Dhar directorial collected a net of Rs 10 crore across 13,736 shows with 14.2% occupancy. With this, the total India net collection stands at Rs 1,023.77 crore, and gross collection is Rs 1,225.72 crore.
It is yet to beat Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,030.42 crore) and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rise (Rs 1,234.10 crore).
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection worldwide
Overseas, the film raked in Rs 5 crore on Day 19, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 397 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Dhurandhar 2 stands at Rs 1,622.72 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 shows the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Singh) in the underworld of Karachi and how he becomes Sher-e-Baloch of Lyari after killing Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). The film also shows Hamza's backstory as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who became an agent.
Alongside Ranveer, the second part brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun from the first part.