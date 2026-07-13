Joe Cole Fires Warning To Messi Ahead Of ENG Vs ARG World Cup 2026 Semi-Final, Says, 'We're Going To Put Messi To Bed'

Joe Cole issued a bold statement on The Rest Is Football's podcast.
The winger believes that The Three Lions have of what is needed to neutralize the biggest star of the defending champions targeting Lionel Messi.
England take on Argentina after twenty-four years in a blockbuster Semi-Final match on July 16 at the Atlanta Stadium, USA at 12:30 A.M. (IST).
England take on Argentina in a blockbuster clash in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Atlanta Stadium, USA on July 16.
Amidst this exciting contest, Joe Cole, the former English mid-fielder backed the Three Lions to stop Argentina and book a spot in the finals.
He spoke on The Rest Is Football podcast that the lions have the potential of what it takes to neutralize the biggest star of the defending champions.
“We will have to put Lionel Messi to bed. We’re going to put him to bed." Cole Said.
Cole also believes that England's attacking strength comprising of stars like Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon, Jude Bellingham and Madueke is much stronger than that of the reigning world champions.
Messi Shines Despite Being Goalless In The Quarter-Finals
Messi went goalless in Argentina's Quarter-Final match against Switzerland but the star did make a major impact for his side.
He set-up Mac-Allister's opening goal with a superb corner in the 10th minute of the match with a clever footwork which also marked his second assist in the tournament.
Switzerland equalized in the 67th minute of the game and the game went into extra-time.
Julian Alvarez scored a banger in the top-right corner of the goal post in the 112th minute and Lautaro Martinez added the 3rd in Argentina's scoreline in the additional minutes of the additional time.
England Vs Argentina Rivalry Over The Years
The semifinal will be the latest World Cup meeting between England and Argentina after 1962, 1966, 1986, 1998 and 2002.
England emerged victorious in their last meeting in 2002, thanks to David Beckham's penalty.
These nations are meeting once again in football's biggest stage after 24 years with England looking forward to bring it home this time after 60 years.
England And Argentina's Tough Journey To The Last Four
Argentina's pathway had been easy to reach the Semi-Finals. The defending champions had to face the debutants Cape Verde in the Round of 32 but Messi's eleven needed an extra-time to win 3-2.
Their Round of 16 match against Egypt was on the verge of becoming a nightmare for lifelong as they were 2-0 down until the 79th minute.
It took just 13 minutes for the champions to score three goals and advance to the Quarter-Finals.
England too needed an extra-time in their Quarter-Final match against Norway and Jude Bellingham stole the show by scoring two goals for the three lions and equalizing Harry Kane at 6 goals in this tournament.