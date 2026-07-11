Linda Noskova Vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026 Final Preview: H2H, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

This will mark the first ever all-Czech Final in the history of Wimbledon after Venus and Serena in 2009.
Linda Noskova and Karlina Muchova have previously met once with Karolina leading 1-0.
The match will take place on July 11 at the Centre Court and is expected to start around 8:30 P.M. (IST).
Linda Nosková and Karolína Muchová will lock horns in an all-Czech showdown in the Wimbledon 2026 women's singles final, with both players aiming to script history at the All England Club. Nosková has been one of the tournament's breakout stars, producing fearless tennis to reach her maiden Grand Slam final after overcoming the likes of Elise Mertens and Marta Kostyuk. Muchová, meanwhile, has relied on her experience and all-court brilliance, defeating Naomi Osaka and Jasmine Paolini en route to the title clash.
The final promises to be a fascinating battle between youth and experience. Nosková's powerful baseline game and aggressive shot-making will be tested against Muchová's variety, tactical intelligence and composure in big moments. With both players chasing their first Wimbledon crown, Centre Court is set to witness a historic day for Czech tennis as one of them lifts the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish for the first time.
Linda Noskova Vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026 Final Preview: Head-To-Head
Karolína Muchová leads the head-to-head series 1-0 against Linda Nosková. Their only previous match was a hardcourt battle at the US Open, where Muchová won in three sets.
The two Czech stars are facing each other in the Wimbledon Women's Final. Their stats compare as follows:
Head-to-Head: Muchová leads 1-0.
Last Match: Muchová won 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.
Linda Noskova Vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026 Final Preview: When, Where To Watch
The match can be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens from 8:00PM (IST).
You can also get the real-time updates, live scores and more from our live blog which will start from 7:30PM onwards.
Linda Noskova Vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026 Final Preview: Match Details
Event: 2026 Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Final
Location: Centre Court, Wimbledon, London
Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026
Start Time: Not before 8:30 P.M. (IST).
Significance: This marks the first all-Czech Wimbledon women's final since Venus and Serena Williams faced off in 2009. A first-time Grand Slam champion will be crowned.
Linda Noskova Vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026 Final Preview: Tournament Semifinal Results
Karolína Muchová: Advanced by defeating Coco Gauff of the United States in a thrilling three-setter, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10).
Linda Nosková: Advanced after a swift 79-minute, straight-sets victory over Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4.