BJP MP Slams Himachal Gov, Says Industries Require Stable Policies, Not Attractive Announcements

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar on Friday launched a blistering attack on the Congress government, saying that development in Himachal Pradesh has been replaced by publicity and hollow announcements.
Recalling the state government’s claims that industries in the Bulk Drug Park will receive electricity at Rs 3 per unit, Kumar said the overall industrial environment in the state continues to deteriorate.
Participating in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign organised here, BJP’s Himachal general secretary Kumar said industries require stable policies, reliable power supply, better infrastructure and transparent governance, not merely attractive announcements. He claimed industries are losing confidence and investment in Himachal Pradesh has slowed significantly.
The government lacks a clear industrial policy, administrative will and a concrete roadmap for development; consequently, industries, education, employment opportunities and investment have all suffered under its tenure, he added.
Planting a sapling, he called upon people to contribute toward environmental conservation. He added that the BJP has resolved to plant 25 saplings at each of the nearly 8,000 booths across Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the plantation of over two lakh saplings throughout the state.
"The condition of the state's education system is equally alarming. According to media reports, primary school teachers are being forced to spend Rs 2,500 to 3,000 every month from their own pockets to engage temporary teachers for pre-primary classes,” Kumar said.
He termed this one of the biggest failures of the Congress government. "If teachers themselves have to shoulder the government's responsibilities, then what is the purpose of the government?" he questioned.
The BJP MP said that, in contrast, the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to balanced development, environmental protection and public welfare.
The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign is a shining example of combining environmental conservation with public participation, he said. Kumar asserted that the BJP remains committed to the principles of service, good governance and sustainable development, whereas the Congress government is trying to mislead the people through hollow promises and publicity campaigns.