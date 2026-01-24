Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

Trump's comments, made during a Fox News interview aired on January 23, 2026 (from Davos), claimed that NATO allies "sent some troops to Afghanistan" but "stayed a little back, a little off the front lines," while asserting that the US "never really needed" its allies and had borne the primary burden. The remarks sparked widespread outrage among European NATO members, particularly those with significant casualties in the 20-year mission triggered by NATO's invocation of Article 5 after the 9/11 attacks. Denmark, with a population of around 5.4 million at the start of the conflict, deployed approximately 12,000 soldiers and civilians to Afghanistan between 2002 and the withdrawal, suffering 44 combat deaths—the highest per capita losses among non-US coalition partners.