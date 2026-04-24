Sunderland Vs Nottingham Forest Preview, English Premier League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Sunderland face Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League 2025-26 on Friday
Sunderland are 11th with 46 points, four behind sixth‑placed Brighton; Nottingham Forest sit 16th, five points above Tottenham
Find out when and where to watch the Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest match live on TV and online
Sunderland will look to continue their fight for European qualification when they host Nottingham Forest at the Stadium of Light for an English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 34 fixture on Friday.
The Black Cats are enjoying a stunning return to the top flight after almost a decade, and are currently sitting in 11th place with 46 points. Regis Le Bris’ side are just four points behind sixth-placed Brighton, who occupy the UEFA Europa League qualification spot, with a game in hand.
Sunderland suffered a 4-3 defeat away to Aston Villa in their last outing, with Tammy Abraham scoring in stoppage time. The Wearside club will look to bounce back from that setback against Nottingham Forest, who remain embroiled in a relegation battle.
Forest once looked destined for relegation, but Vitor Pereira’s appointment has changed the club’s fortunes. The Tricky Trees are currently 16th in the league standings with a five-point cushion over Tottenham Hotspur. They are also in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals after beating Porto, where they are set to face Aston Villa.
Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest: Head-To-Head Record
Sunderland and Nottingham Forest have faced each other on 11 occasions. Sunderland have won eight times, compared to just a solitary victory for Nottingham Forest. Two games have ended in a draw.
Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest: Team News
Both sides come into the fixture with a long list of injury issues. Nottingham Forest will be without Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is out for the season after surgery for his quad injury. Romaine Mundle and Nicola Savona are also unlikely to return this season with serious injuries. Murillo, Willy Boly, and Simon Moore are also out.
Jocelin Ti Ba, Nilson Angulo, and Bertrand Traore all returned to training after recovering from their injuries, but have not been cleared for the upcoming game. However, both Omar Alderete and Dan Ndoye have recovered from their injury issues and will be available.
Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest: Predicted Lineups
Sunderland: Robin Roefs; Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Omar Alderete, Reinildo Mandava; Habib Diarra, Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki; Chris Rigg, Brian Brobbey, Enzo Le Fee.
Nottingham Forest: Matz Sels; Ola Aina, Nikola Milenkovic, Jair Cunha, Neco Williams; Ibrahim Sangare, Elliot Anderson; Omari Hutchinson, Igor Jesus, Morgan Gibbs-White; Chris Wood.
Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest: Prediction
Sunderland may have won only twice in their last five games across all competitions, but they have punched way above their weight this season, and we back them to do the same against Nottingham Forest.
Prediction: Sunderland 3-1 Nottingham Forest
Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Friday, April 24, 2026, at the Stadium of Light. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday.
Where to watch the Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online?
The Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Where to watch the Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV?
The Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) TV channels.