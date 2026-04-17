Nottingham Forest 1-0 FC Porto, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Villa Awaits In Final Four Of UEL

Nottingham Forest made the semifinals by beating 10-man Porto 1-0 in what’s been a successful return to European competition after a 30-year absence. It advanced 2-1 on aggregate after last week’s draw in Portugal. Morgan Gibbs-White put the hosts ahead in the 12th minute with a deflected effort from outside the box after Porto defender Jan Bednarek was sent off for fouling Chris Wood, who then had to be substituted with a knee injury. Wood is a key striker for relegation-threatened Nottingham — and New Zealand’s World Cup plans — and only recently returned from a long-term knee injury.

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Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League soccer-Ola Aina
Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina, left, and Porto's Francisco Moura in action during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Porto in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League soccer-Francesco Farioli
Porto head coach Francesco Farioli applauds the fans after the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Porto in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League soccer-Portos Thiago Silva
Porto's Thiago Silva reacts during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Porto in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League soccer-Portos Jakub Kiwior
Porto's Jakub Kiwior, right, and Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus in action during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Porto in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League soccer- Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, right, scores during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Porto in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League soccer-Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Porto in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League soccer-Portos Carvalho William
Porto's Carvalho William, left, and Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams battle for the ball during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Porto in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League soccer- Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, right, celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Porto in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League soccer-Nottingham Forests Murillo
Nottingham Forest's Murillo, right, and Porto's Carvalho William in action during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Porto in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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Nottingham Forest Vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League soccer-Portos Jan Bednarek
Porto's Jan Bednarek, center, is shown a red card and sent off by referee Danny Makkelie during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Porto in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
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