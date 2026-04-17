Nottingham Forest 1-0 FC Porto, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Villa Awaits In Final Four Of UEL
Nottingham Forest made the semifinals by beating 10-man Porto 1-0 in what’s been a successful return to European competition after a 30-year absence. It advanced 2-1 on aggregate after last week’s draw in Portugal. Morgan Gibbs-White put the hosts ahead in the 12th minute with a deflected effort from outside the box after Porto defender Jan Bednarek was sent off for fouling Chris Wood, who then had to be substituted with a knee injury. Wood is a key striker for relegation-threatened Nottingham — and New Zealand’s World Cup plans — and only recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
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