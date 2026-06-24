Dharman 2026: Rajinikanth Explains Sensitive Nuclear Scientist Story, International Shoots And Project Delays

Rajinikanth revealed nuclear scientist film required Afghanistan and Russia shoots.
Sensitive subject matter reportedly led to the ambitious project's delay.
Dharman remains among the most anticipated Rajinikanth films of 2026.
Rajinikanth and Cibi Chakravarthy's film has become a major talking point after the superstar revealed fresh details about the ambitious project that never made it to production. Speaking at a recent event, Rajinikanth shared that he was deeply impressed by the script narrated by director Cibi Chakravarthy. However, despite the excitement surrounding the story, several practical challenges ultimately prevented the film from going on floors.
Rajinikanth's nuclear scientist film put on hold
During his interaction, Rajinikanth explained that the project centred on a nuclear scientist and revolved around themes linked to nuclear weapons. According to the actor, the script also required large-scale international shoots in locations such as Afghanistan and Russia.
It was stated by Rajinikanth that the subject matter was considered sensitive and the production demands were extensive. As a result, the team decided not to proceed with the film despite being enthusiastic about the concept. The revelation has sparked curiosity among fans, many of whom are now wondering what the film could have looked like on screen.
Thalaivar 173 undergoes major creative changes
The update comes amid growing buzz around Rajinikanth's upcoming project, previously referred to as Thalaivar 173. The film has witnessed several developments since its announcement earlier this year.
Initially, director Sundar C was attached to helm the project but later stepped away due to unforeseen circumstances. Following his exit, Cibi Chakravarthy was announced as the director. More recently, the makers confirmed that director Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Dragon and Oh My Kadavule, would take over the directorial duties.
Dharman title reveal excites fans
Adding to the excitement, the makers recently unveiled the title Dharman alongside a striking first-look poster. The artwork presents Rajinikanth in a powerful avatar and hints at a character balancing the roles of a doctor and a rebel.
The film, backed by Raaj Kamal Films International, is expected to feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Reports have also linked actors Sai Pallavi and Kathir to the project, although official confirmation is still awaited.
Dharman was announced in January 2026 and continues to be one of the most anticipated Tamil films currently in development.