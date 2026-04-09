Rashid Khan Likely To Miss One-Off India Test Due To Fitness Issues - Report

Summary of this article
Rashid Khan likely to miss India Test in June, prioritising workload management after back issues
Starred in IPL 2026 with 3/17 vs DC, playing a key role in GT’s one-run win
Has 34 wickets in 6 Tests, but fitness concerns continue to limit his red-ball appearances
Afghanistan star Rashid Khan is unlikely to feature in the one-off Test against India in June, and the decision has already sparked concern among fans.
The leg-spinner has been dealing with persistent back issues, and medical advice has pushed him towards limiting his workload, especially in the longest format. With Afghanistan scheduled to play India in a rare Test outing, Rashid’s absence would come as a major setback for the visitors.
The development comes at a time when Rashid Khan is actively playing in IPL 2026, where he recently delivered a match-defining performance for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals. The spinner returned with impressive figures of 3/17 in 4 overs, controlling the middle phase and breaking crucial partnerships to turn the game in GT’s favour.
His spell played a key role in defending 210, as GT edged DC by just one run in a last-ball thriller. That performance once again highlighted his value in white-ball formats, even as questions remain over his red-ball availability.
However, the bigger concern lies in his long-term fitness. Rashid himself admitted that doctors have advised him to stay away from Test cricket following his back surgery, as the workload involved in bowling long spells could shorten his career.
"Very tough question. It's a little difficult in red ball, because that was the first thing which was told to me by the doctor, 'You have to stay away from red ball.' But I still played a Test against Zimbabwe," Rashid told reporters after starring in Gujarat Titan's one-run win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Thursday.
He even revealed how bowling 60+ overs in a Test previously had adverse effects on his body, making it difficult to sustain consistency in the format. As a result, the Afghan star is now prioritising white-ball cricket, especially with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup.
"The doctor told me like, 'if you don't want to play cricket, you keep playing the red-ball cricket' because it's not going to support you. You won't be [there] for longer to play for Afghanistan and I still went and I still played and when he knew I bowled 67 [55] overs in one innings, in two innings, he was shocked. He was 'no, you can't do that to yourself'. I will think about that." Rashid said.
Rashid Khan’s Test Record Under Scanner
Rashid’s Test career has been limited despite Afghanistan gaining Test status in 2017. He has featured in 6 Tests, picking up 34 wickets, including standout performances like his 11-wicket haul against Zimbabwe. While his impact in shorter formats is unquestionable, the physical demands of Test cricket have restricted his appearances.
His potential absence against India reflects a broader shift in modern cricket, where players are increasingly managing workloads to extend their careers. Another example of this is India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who now only plays in limited-over cricket, due to fitness concerns.
Even For Rashid, the focus is clear, stay fit, contribute consistently in white-ball formats, and remain a key figure for Afghanistan on the global stage.