Rashid Khan Likely To Miss One-Off India Test Due To Fitness Issues - Report

"The doctor told me like, 'if you don't want to play cricket, you keep playing the red-ball cricket' because it's not going to support you. You won't be [there] for longer to play for Afghanistan and I still went and I still played and when he knew I bowled 67 [55] overs in one innings, in two innings, he was shocked. He was 'no, you can't do that to yourself'. I will think about that." Rashid said.