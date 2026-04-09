Rashid Khan Likely To Miss One-Off India Test Due To Fitness Issues - Report

Rashid Khan likely to miss India Test due to fitness concerns after starring with 3/17 in IPL 2026, continuing his focus on white-ball cricket

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Rashid Khan Likely To Miss One-Off India Test Due To Fitness Issues - Report
BAN Vs AFG, One-Off Test, Day 5 Highlights: Rashid Khan Stars As Afghanistan Beat Bangladesh, Rain To Register Historic Win Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rashid Khan likely to miss India Test in June, prioritising workload management after back issues

  • Starred in IPL 2026 with 3/17 vs DC, playing a key role in GT’s one-run win

  • Has 34 wickets in 6 Tests, but fitness concerns continue to limit his red-ball appearances

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan is unlikely to feature in the one-off Test against India in June, and the decision has already sparked concern among fans.

The leg-spinner has been dealing with persistent back issues, and medical advice has pushed him towards limiting his workload, especially in the longest format. With Afghanistan scheduled to play India in a rare Test outing, Rashid’s absence would come as a major setback for the visitors.

The development comes at a time when Rashid Khan is actively playing in IPL 2026, where he recently delivered a match-defining performance for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals. The spinner returned with impressive figures of 3/17 in 4 overs, controlling the middle phase and breaking crucial partnerships to turn the game in GT’s favour.

His spell played a key role in defending 210, as GT edged DC by just one run in a last-ball thriller. That performance once again highlighted his value in white-ball formats, even as questions remain over his red-ball availability.

However, the bigger concern lies in his long-term fitness. Rashid himself admitted that doctors have advised him to stay away from Test cricket following his back surgery, as the workload involved in bowling long spells could shorten his career.

Related Content
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
DC Vs GT: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 14
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi, right, and batting partner Tristan Stubbs encourage each other during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Three Key Battles To Look Forward In Today's New Delhi Clash
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, April 4, 2026. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Perishes To Rashid Khan After A Blazing 31 Off 18 Balls
India's chief coach Gautam Gambhir, left, talks to Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session at net ahead of the second test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
India To Field Full-Strength Squad In One-Off Test Match Against Afghanistan - Report
Related Content

"Very tough question. It's a little difficult in red ball, because that was the first thing which was told to me by the doctor, 'You have to stay away from red ball.' But I still played a Test against Zimbabwe," Rashid told reporters after starring in Gujarat Titan's one-run win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Thursday.

He even revealed how bowling 60+ overs in a Test previously had adverse effects on his body, making it difficult to sustain consistency in the format. As a result, the Afghan star is now prioritising white-ball cricket, especially with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"The doctor told me like, 'if you don't want to play cricket, you keep playing the red-ball cricket' because it's not going to support you. You won't be [there] for longer to play for Afghanistan and I still went and I still played and when he knew I bowled 67 [55] overs in one innings, in two innings, he was shocked. He was 'no, you can't do that to yourself'. I will think about that." Rashid said.

Rashid Khan’s Test Record Under Scanner

Rashid’s Test career has been limited despite Afghanistan gaining Test status in 2017. He has featured in 6 Tests, picking up 34 wickets, including standout performances like his 11-wicket haul against Zimbabwe. While his impact in shorter formats is unquestionable, the physical demands of Test cricket have restricted his appearances.

His potential absence against India reflects a broader shift in modern cricket, where players are increasingly managing workloads to extend their careers. Another example of this is India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who now only plays in limited-over cricket, due to fitness concerns.

Even For Rashid, the focus is clear, stay fit, contribute consistently in white-ball formats, and remain a key figure for Afghanistan on the global stage.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. KKR Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 15

  2. IPL One-Run Thrillers: Full List After Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Finish

  3. DC Vs GT: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 14

  4. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: David Miller’s Last-Over Call Divides Experts As Gujarat Titans Win By One Run

  5. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  3. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  4. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Reaches Quarters; Sindhu And Prannoy Knocked Out

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance With Wins; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 08, 2026

  2. Kashmir Celebrates US-Iran Ceasefire

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: Saffron Push Tests Red Bastions, Turns Thiruvananthapuram Into Battleground of Loyalties

  4. Ahead of Ardh Kumbh, Haridwar Plans to Move Meat Shops Outside City Limits

  5. Can The Court Label A Practice As 'Superstitious'? Supreme Court Questions Centre’s Stand

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

  2. Exclusive Interview: Only 6 Weeks Of Medical Supplies Left, Says Lebanon’s Former Health Minister

  3. Ceasefire In West Asia: Why Hasn’t The US Witnessed Strong Anti-War Protests? 

  4. Children Among Hundreds Killed As US And Israeli Bombs Rip Apart Iranian Cities

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: How We, The Reporters, Watched The War Live

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE Updates: Kerala Voter Turnout At 62.71% By 3 PM, Assam 75.91%, Puducherry 72.40%

  2. US–Israel–Iran War LIVE Updates: EU Slams Hormuz Toll Idea, Urges Unrestricted Access

  3. Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar

  4. IPL One-Run Thrillers: Full List After Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Finish

  5. Dhurandhar 2: Trimurti Films Sues Makers Over Unauthorised Use Of Tridev Song In Ranveer Singh-Starrer

  6. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

  7. Assembly Elections 2026: National People’s Party Aims For Maiden Victory In Assam

  8. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted