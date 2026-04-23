LSG Vs RR: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 32

Summary of this article
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Rajasthan Royals by 40 runs
Ravindra Jadeja was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance
He contributed 43 with the bat and then leaked only 29 runs from his 4 overs with the ball
Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants suffered yet another defeat in the 2026 Indian Premier League season as Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals handed them a heavy 40-run loss in match number 32 at the Ekana Stadium.
The loss kept LSG sitting at the bottom-half (9th) of the table with only 4 points from 7 matches. Lucknow's loss to Rajasthan was their 5th defeat this season with their last victory coming nearly 2 weeks ago on April 9 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Since then, LSG has lost back-to-back 4 matches and all of them have come in one-sided affairs. Against the Rajasthan Royals, though, Lucknow had a decent, if not excellent, outing with the ball, restricting the inaugural winners for just 160.
At one point in the 1st innings it seemed that Lucknow's bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami, would restrict Rajasthan under 150 but Ravindra Jadeja's late onslaught and Shubham Dubey's quickfire 19 gave the Royals something to fight for in the 2nd innings.
But Lucknow’s chase was an absolute nightmare from the opening over. The top order vanished in a blink, collapsing to a staggering 11/3 as Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, and Aiden Markram all departed for ducks.
While Mitchell Marsh (55) fought a lonely battle with a half-century, the rest of the lineup offered zero resistance against Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger.
Sluggish, disjointed, and fragile, LSG were bundled out in just 18 overs and marked their 4th defeat at home.
Ravindra Jadeja Adjudged Man Of The Match
Ravindra Jadeja won player of the match award for his decisive all-round performance that dragged the contest away from Lucknow's hands.
His unbeaten 43 off 29 balls, in the 1st innings, was the backbone of Rajasthan’s innings, providing crucial late-overs acceleration when the pitch seemed difficult to play on.
Jadeja then effectively shut the door on any hopes of a Lucknow comeback during the middle overs, thanks to his tight line-length and economy rate of 7.25.