Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals Toss Update, IPL 2026: LSG Bowling First - Check Playing XI

Summary of this article
LSG win toss, elect to bowl first against RR
LSG are at the 9th place in points table, while RR are at the 4th
Check playing XI for both teams below
Lucknow Super Giants take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 32 of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Stadium, and the hosts have opted to bowl first after winning the toss.
Coming into this clash, LSG are under serious pressure, having lost four of their first six matches and still searching for their first home win this season. Their inconsistent top order and poor finishing have been major concerns, making this a must-win game to revive their campaign.
Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have had a stronger season with four wins in six games, although they too enter this contest on the back of consecutive defeats. Their top order, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has been the key contributor, accounting for the majority of runs.
Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first
Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger
Impact Player: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav
Impact Player: Himmat Singh, George Linde, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Abdul Samad