Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals Toss Update, IPL 2026: LSG Bowling First - Check Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, left, looks on as Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant talks to a commentator after losing the coin toss of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, April 22, 2026 (AP Photo)

Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, left, looks on as Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant talks to a commentator after losing the coin toss of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, April 22, 2026 (AP Photo)