Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals Toss Update, IPL 2026: LSG Bowling First - Check Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals Toss Update, IPL 2026: LSG have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday, April 22

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Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals Toss Update, IPL 2026: LSG Bowling First
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, left, looks on as Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant talks to a commentator after losing the coin toss of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, April 22, 2026 (AP Photo)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • LSG win toss, elect to bowl first against RR

  • LSG are at the 9th place in points table, while RR are at the 4th

  • Check playing XI for both teams below

Lucknow Super Giants take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 32 of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Stadium, and the hosts have opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

Coming into this clash, LSG are under serious pressure, having lost four of their first six matches and still searching for their first home win this season. Their inconsistent top order and poor finishing have been major concerns, making this a must-win game to revive their campaign.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have had a stronger season with four wins in six games, although they too enter this contest on the back of consecutive defeats. Their top order, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has been the key contributor, accounting for the majority of runs.

Also Check: LSG Vs RR Live Cricket Score

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
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Impact Player: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav

Impact Player: Himmat Singh, George Linde, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Abdul Samad

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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