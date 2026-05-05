Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Fashion's Most Sparkling Night In Pictures

As the Met Gala kicked off for 2026, celebrities from across the globe, ranging from actors to fashion designers to sportspersons, graced the red carpet, styled in accordance with this year's theme, "Fashion Is Art". While some stars were hailed for their interpretation, others stunned the audience with their sartorial choices. Nevertheless, the gala that is organised annually as a fundraising event to support the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, drew curiosity and awe worldwide. Here are some glimpses from the star-studded event.

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Beyoncé at 2026 MET Gala Costume Art exhibition
Jay-Z, from left, Beyoncé, and, Blue Ivy Carter arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Katy Perry
Katy Perry arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Madonna
Madonna arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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2026 MET Gala Costume Art exhibition-Mark Hotel
Sudha Reddy departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
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Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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María Zardoya at 2026 MET Gala Costume Art exhibition
María Zardoya arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Gwendoline Christie at Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute benefit gala
Gwendoline Christie arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Eileen Gu
Eileen Gu arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Luke Evans
Luke Evans arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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2026 MET Gala Costume Art exhibition-Natasha Poonawalla
Natasha Poonawalla arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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2026 MET Gala Costume Art exhibition-Karan Johar
Karan Johar arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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2026 MET Gala Costume Art exhibition-Ananya Birla
Ananya Birla arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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2026 MET Gala Costume Art exhibition-Simone Ashley
Simone Ashley arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Camila Morrone
Camila Morrone arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Anderson .Paak
Anderson .Paak arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Connor Storrie
Connor Storrie arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Hudson Williams
Hudson Williams arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Lisa
Lisa arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Misty Copeland
Misty Copeland arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Anok Yai
Anok Yai arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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2026 MET Gala Costume Art exhibition-Blake Lively
Blake Lively arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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2026 MET Gala Costume Art exhibition-Rihanna
Rihanna arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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2026 MET Gala Costume Art exhibition-Rachel Sennott
Rachel Sennott arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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2026 MET Gala Costume Art exhibition-Beyoncé
Beyoncé arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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2026 MET Gala Costume Art exhibition-Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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2026 MET Gala Costume Art exhibition-Ciara
Ciara arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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2026 MET Gala Costume Art exhibition-Cardi B
Marc Jacobs, from left, Cardi B and Char Defrancesco arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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2026 MET Gala Costume Art exhibition-Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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2026 MET Gala Costume Art exhibition-Loïk Gomez
Loïk Gomez arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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2026 MET Gala Costume Art exhibition-Jordan Roth
Jordan Roth arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
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