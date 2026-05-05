Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Fashion's Most Sparkling Night In Pictures
As the Met Gala kicked off for 2026, celebrities from across the globe, ranging from actors to fashion designers to sportspersons, graced the red carpet, styled in accordance with this year's theme, "Fashion Is Art". While some stars were hailed for their interpretation, others stunned the audience with their sartorial choices. Nevertheless, the gala that is organised annually as a fundraising event to support the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, drew curiosity and awe worldwide. Here are some glimpses from the star-studded event.
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