Bengal Elections 2026: In Jhargram’s Assembly Constituencies, Kurmis Caught Between Recognition And Reality

Sulekha Mahato, in her mid-sixties, finds it difficult to remain hopeful. She believes when leaders of their own community have failed to give them direction it is unfair to expect a lot from others. "There's a water crisis in the months without rain, there’s a crisis in receiving permanent housing, there's a job crisis everywhere, medical facilities around have a crisis of necessary equipment - the list goes on," she says. Unlike Aloka, she has not been able to carry on with the physical toil that leaf-picking requires. Her son has been able to secure neither a job nor the recently launched unemployment benefit scheme. When asked if she has approached authorities, she quickly interjected, "We don't ask a lot of questions. Because they are hardly answered. Instead local leaders might mark us."