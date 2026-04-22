Jhargram Election 2026: Officials Dispatch EVMs To Polling Booths
As Jhargram prepares for the upcoming election on April 23, polling officials are working to ensure everything is ready. Teams are currently transporting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT units to their assigned booths across the constituency. Despite the heat and dust, election staff are traveling by bus and on foot to reach their locations. The preparations are underway to help guarantee a smooth, organised voting process for all voters throughout the district.
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