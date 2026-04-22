Jhargram Election 2026: Officials Dispatch EVMs To Polling Booths

In West Bengal’s Jhargram, poll preparations are in full swing as officials carry EVMs and VVPAT machines to their respective booths, beating the heat and the dust. The constituency which falls within the Jangalmahal area of the state, with its layered history, goes to polls on April 23. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/OUTLOOK

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