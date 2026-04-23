Elephant ‘Ramlal’ Walks Into Bengal Poll Booth, Briefly Halts Voting In Jhargram

To make room for polling to start, forest officials hurried in from the Lodhashuli range and gently pushed the tusker away to a safe distance. In a matter of minutes, the booth was operational again, with voters waiting in line.



Around 41% of the 152 constituencies in the first phase had turned out by 11 a.m., according to officials, who described the process as mostly peaceful aside from a few isolated incidents that were reported overnight.



But in Jangalmahal, where man-animal conflicts are part of life, the administration had prepared for this possibility as seriously as it had for any political flashpoint.