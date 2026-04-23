Elephant ‘Ramlal’ Walks Into Bengal Poll Booth, Briefly Halts Voting In Jhargram

Tusker’s surprise visit delays polling at forest booth before officials restore order; voting resumes smoothly

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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Summary of this article

  • A wandering elephant named ‘Ramlal’ entered a polling booth in Jhargram, briefly disrupting voting before being guided away by forest officials.

  • Authorities had deployed special teams, trackers and ‘hulla’ units to manage potential man-animal encounters during polling in the forested Jangalmahal region.

  • Despite the unusual interruption, polling resumed quickly, with around 41% turnout recorded by 11 am across constituencies.

In an election where numbers, narratives and nerves are being closely tracked, it was an unlikely "voter" - a wandering elephant named 'Ramlal' - that briefly stole the poll spotlight in West Bengal’s Jhargram on Thursday morning.

The elephant strolled in before polling at Jitushol Primary School, a booth nestled deep within the forested belt of Jangalmahal,  turning the routine election into a spectacle. 

Polling officials were still settling in, voters were trickling towards the booth, and then came 'Ramlal' - swaying past the queue, peering curiously at a parked vehicle, and momentarily holding up the democratic exercise with its own brand of silent assertion.

To make room for polling to start, forest officials hurried in from the Lodhashuli range and gently pushed the tusker away to a safe distance. In a matter of minutes, the booth was operational again, with voters waiting in line.

Around 41% of the 152 constituencies in the first phase had turned out by 11 a.m., according to officials, who described the process as mostly peaceful aside from a few isolated incidents that were reported overnight.

But in Jangalmahal, where man-animal conflicts are part of life, the administration had prepared for this possibility as seriously as it had for any political flashpoint.

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Rapid response units and elephant trackers were among the special teams that were stationed throughout the area. While seasoned "hulla" parties were ready to move straggling elephant herds away from polling places rather than to disperse crowds, the forest department deployed its "Airavat" trucks.

According to officials, emergency contact networks have been established to guarantee a prompt response to any wildlife activity, and cooperation between polling staff and forest teams has been strengthened.

'Ramlal', locals say, is no stranger to these parts. Known for his solitary wanderings across Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura and even neighbouring Odisha and Jharkhand, the tusker is often welcomed by villagers with offerings of paddy, fruits and vegetables.

Jhargram served as a reminder that not all disruptions involve party flags if elections are about controlling the unpredictable.

The message was evident as 'Ramlal' vanished back into the woods and voters re-entered the lines: even the wild may walk in during Bengal's election war, but voting continues.

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