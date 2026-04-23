Jhalmuri, An Emotion, That Gave West Bengal Elections A Spicy, Tangy Twist

The makers of jhalmuri in Bengal, or anywhere in India for that matter, are, however, not this romantic. It’s a section and a profession that one would perhaps choose when there is barely any investable capital for him to do any other business. When we mock Mamata Banerjee for making ‘Chop Shilpo’ (fry industry)— a term that explains the state of unemployment—famous, jhalmuri is perhaps the adjacent stall. It is befitting that a party and its leader, who mans his terms on the basis of virality and cheap thrill, would choose jhalmuri as his unconscious choice. Maybe so that it seems like the party, often termed as anti-Bengali, is, on the contrary, very relatable to its culture.