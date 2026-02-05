Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

A lightweight circular structure is held together by a ribbed, semi-porous canopy made from repurposed textiles and recycled plastic carpets. Formed in the style of a Tibetan-Buddhist structure, At the centre comprises a communal table that sits on 108 steel tin boxes. Bose’s longterm fascination of the bombay dabbawalas, the life-force of the city and a phenomenon which Bose says is the establishing identity of the city for him, becomes a part of this space of convergence. The centre extends onto a hollow pillar, comprising of invaluable books, which, Bose says would have been hard to come by for him as a student, in turn, making them available for anyone who wants to step in. The fluidity of the structure continues here as well, as one can turn various section of the pillar and the table on their own whim, much like a table at a Chinese eatery. This choice that one gets presented with to be in motion, even when physically still, can remind of hopping around discussions in a party. The structure balances itself on 13 pillars, ends in halfway to the roof. The structure thus, is a meticulous specimen of architecture, as much as its a participatory work of art.