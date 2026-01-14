‘Want To Go Back To Artistic Practice’: Bose Krishnamachari On Resigning From Kochi–Muziris Biennale Foundation

Along with artist Riyas Komu, he co-founded the Kochi–Muziris Biennale Foundation.

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bose Krishnamachari
Krishnamachari (first from left) was the co-founder, president and trustee of the Kochi–Muziris Biennale Foundation. Photo: Imago/HT
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The unexpected resignation came amid the 12th edition of KMB

  • Bose tells Outlook that he wants to return to artistic practice

  • Resignation comes just a day after Krishnamachari was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award

Bose Krishnamachari, President and Trustee of the Kochi–Muziris Biennale Foundation, resigned from both positions on Wednesday, citing “pressing family reasons.” The unexpected development comes at a crucial moment, with the sixth edition of the Kochi–Muziris Biennale currently under way in Kochi, drawing artists, curators, critics, and visitors from across India and abroad.

Venu Vasudevan, Chairman of the Kochi–Muziris Biennale Foundation, said in a press statement that Krishnamachari had cited pressing family commitments as the reason for stepping down. “Mr Bose Krishnamachari is one of the founders of the Kochi–Muziris Biennale and served as the Co-Curator for the first edition of the Biennale in 2012. He has been one of the most influential figures in the growth and evolution of the Biennale,” Vasudevan said, acknowledging Krishnamachari’s central role in shaping the institution over more than a decade.

In his first reaction after the resignation, Bose explained to Outlook the reasons for his resignation

“After much reflection and discussion over the past few weeks, I have decided to step down as President of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Kochi Biennale Foundation. After 15 years of being deeply committed and involved in building the Foundation and shaping the Biennale, from its inception as an artist-led initiative to what it is today, I felt this was the right moment to step back, for personal and family reasons, and to return more fully to my own artistic practice. The Foundation is in a strong place, and future editions are already gaining momentum, which gives me confidence and peace in making this decision.” He added.

When asked why he chose this moment to step down, Bose said the Kochi-Muziris Biennale was doing “extremely well” and added, “I think this is the right time. Family time is also important. Nothing more.”

Krishnamachari is one of the founding figures of the Biennale, widely regarded as India’s largest contemporary art exhibition. Along with artist Riyas Komu, he co-founded the Kochi–Muziris Biennale Foundation and served as co-curator of the inaugural edition in 2012, which marked a turning point in India’s contemporary art landscape by placing Kochi on the global art map.

Vasudevan added that the Foundation has initiated the process of identifying “an eminent person with high credentials in the art world” to take over as President of the Kochi–Muziris Biennale. No timeline has been indicated for the appointment, and it remains unclear whether an interim arrangement will be put in place during the ongoing edition.

Krishnamachari’s resignation follows a period of significant institutional change within the Biennale Foundation. In 2018, co-founder Riyas Komu resigned from the Foundation after allegations of sexual misconduct were raised against him, triggering wider debates within the Indian art community about power, accountability, and institutional ethics. Earlier this year, Dr Venu Vasudevan, a former Chief Secretary of Kerala, was appointed Chairman of the Kochi–Muziris Biennale Foundation, marking a shift towards greater administrative oversight in the organisation’s functioning.

The resignation comes just a day after Krishnamachari was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Art Carnival organised by the Lalit Kala Akademi in New Delhi on Tuesday, recognising his long-standing contributions to Indian contemporary art, both as an artist and as a cultural institution builder.

Founded in 2012, the Kochi–Muziris Biennale has grown into a major international art event, often described as a landmark cultural intervention in India’s post-liberalisation art history. Over the years, it has played a significant role in bringing global contemporary art practices to India while foregrounding regional histories and local artistic voices. Krishnamachari’s exit, therefore, marks the end of an era for the Biennale, even as the institution continues to evolve amid changing leadership and governance structures.

Published At:
