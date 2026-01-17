Institutional challenges are not new to the Kochi Biennale Foundation. During the previous edition, held in the aftermath of the COVID-19 lockdowns, financial constraints—particularly those related to securing and maintaining venues—emerged as the Biennale’s most significant hurdle, affecting both scheduling and execution resulting in 10-day delay in its opening. This, at that time, provoked strong reactions from participating artists. The artists issued a damning letter against the management, accusing it of inefficiency. There were also reports suggesting that Shubigi Rao, the Singapore-based artist and curator, was unhappy with certain developments then. She curated the 2022–23 edition, which was originally planned for 2020–21, but was delayed due to COVID-19. Rao, however, did not respond to the new developments at the KMB.