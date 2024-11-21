Kochi Muziris Biennale—Art and Controversies

The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) was established in 2010 as a non-profit trust, with the inaugural Biennale taking place in 2012. The Biennale has seen its share of controversies. Early on, a group of local artists opposed the event, accusing it of "commercialising art for the global market". In April 2012, around 40 artists staged a protest by tying black badges around Durbar Hall at Fort Kochi, one of the Biennale venues, as a symbolic gesture to "protect art from the doom of the Biennale". They also criticised the government for allocating Rs 5 crore from public funds to the KBF, alleging that such funding was unwarranted given the existence of established public institutions like the Lalit Kala Akademi, which supports and promotes the arts. However, the protests quickly subsided. Some of the artists who initially opposed the Biennale even went on to participate in later editions.