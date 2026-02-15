Nepal vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Wankhede Stadium
West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and opted to bowl against Nepal in their T20 World Cup match here on Sunday. Both sides made one change each from their previous match, playing XIs. For the West Indies, Romario Shepherd will miss the match due to a niggle and Matthew Forde replaces him. Sompal Kami comes in for Nepal in place of Lalit Rajbanshi. West Indies are so far undefeated in their group and a win today could see them seal the spot in the Super 8s.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
