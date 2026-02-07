Nepal Vs England Live Streaming, T20 WC 2026: Where To Watch; Mumbai Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

Two-time T20 World Cup winners England will aim to reclaim their title in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, and they will look for a winning start to their group stage campaign, when they will take on Nepal in their first Group C encounter. Nepal take on England in the match no.5 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 8. Here's all you need to know about the NEP vs ENG, Group C match