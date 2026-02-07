Nepal Vs England Live Streaming, T20 WC 2026: Where To Watch; Mumbai Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

NEP take on ENG in match 5 of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai
England will go in as favourites but Nepal have the ability to shock them
Match to take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium
Two-time T20 World Cup winners England will aim to reclaim their title in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, and they will look for a winning start to their group stage campaign, when they will take on Nepal in their first Group C encounter. Nepal take on England in the match no.5 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 8. Here's all you need to know about the NEP vs ENG, Group C match
England and Nepal are drafted in Group C of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 alongside West Indies, Scotland and Italy. Having finished as semi-finalists in the 2024 edition, England will aim to go further this time. Meanwhile, Nepal, who promised a lot in 2024, have grown as a side in T20Is and this time, they are looking to fight neck-to-neck with full-member nations. England are being led by young Harry Brook while Rohit Paudel will lead Nepal.
Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
Nepal and England have never played a T20 International (T20I) against each other before. They will clash for the first time in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C encounter on Sunday, February 08.
Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Best Finishes
NEP:
|Year
|Round
|2014
|First Round
|2024
|Group Stage
ENG:
|Year
|Round
|2007
|Super 8
|2009
|Super 8
|2010
|Champions
|2012
|Super 8
|2014
|Super 10
|2016
|Runners-Up
|2021
|Semi-Final
|2022
|Champions
|2024
|Semi-Final
Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Report
Mumbai appears to be bright and sunny on the afternoon of Sunday, February 8. With no rain possibility, expect the temperatures to be at 33 degrees Celsius.
Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report
The Wankhede Stadium track is known to be a batting-friendly one, with some help for the new ball bowlers due to the red soil surface. Moreover, if batters adjust to the bounce of the surface, there are runs to be made on this pitch.
Matches won bowling first - 7
Matches won batting first - 6
Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.
Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Basir Ahamad, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Sher Malla
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
The build-up to the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup was hit with controversy due to ICC's decision to remove Bangladesh as they refused to play matches in India, and Pakistan's reported boycott of India fixture(s) -- both decisions taken by their respective governments.
India are in pursuit to become the first team to win the marquee event at home and defend the title. During the month-long tournament, 20 teams will fight for the global crown in the shortest format of the game. In all, 55 matches will be played across eight venues -- five in India and three in Sri Lanka.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Teams
Afghanistan, Australia (2021 champions), Canada, England (2010 and 2022 champions), India (2007 and 2024 champions), Ireland, Italy (debutants), Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan (2009 champions), Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka (2014 champions), United Arab Emirates, United States, West Indies (2012 and 2016 champions), and Zimbabwe.
Scotland replaced Bangladesh.