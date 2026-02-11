England Vs West Indies Live Streaming, T20 WC 2026: Where To Watch; Mumbai Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

England are coming out of a narrow victory against Nepal in their opening match. Captain Harry Brook's power-packed knock led them to a competitive total on the board, but Nepal fought back and almost chase down the target. Adil Rashid had a rare off day with the ball and the likes of Jofra Archer also couldn't make the expected impact. It was Sam Curran in the last over, who landed the yorkers in the right place and bailed England out. Brook and co will have to be aware of not repeating such mistakes when they take on a much stronger West Indies side.