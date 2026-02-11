England Vs West Indies Live Streaming, T20 WC 2026: Where To Watch; Mumbai Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

England won their first match against Nepal while West Indies defeated Scotland
The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
Pitch report and Mumbai weather forecast details listed
Two-time T20 World Cup winners England will be back in action in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as they will clash with West Indies in their second Group C encounter. England take on West Indies in the match no.15 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 11. Here's all you need to know about the ENG vs WI, Group C match
England are coming out of a narrow victory against Nepal in their opening match. Captain Harry Brook's power-packed knock led them to a competitive total on the board, but Nepal fought back and almost chase down the target. Adil Rashid had a rare off day with the ball and the likes of Jofra Archer also couldn't make the expected impact. It was Sam Curran in the last over, who landed the yorkers in the right place and bailed England out. Brook and co will have to be aware of not repeating such mistakes when they take on a much stronger West Indies side.
West Indies, meanwhile, have started off their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a win as well. They defeated Scotland by 35 runs and a big role in the match was played by Romario Shepherd, who picked up a five-wicket haul along with hat-trick. Shimron Hetmyer also produced a terrific performance both with the bat and on field and was awarded the player of the match award. West Indies will be much more confident while entering the game and they will be ready to throw their all at England.
England Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
England played a total of 38 T20Is against West Indies so far. The rivalry is very closely encountered as they have won 19 times and West Indies have secured victory on 18 occasions. One match ended in no result.
England Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Report
Mumbai appears to be partly cloudy on the evening of Wednesday, February 11. With no rain possibility, expect the temperatures to be at 28 degrees Celsius.
England vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report
The Wankhede Stadium track is known to be a batting-friendly one, with some help for the new ball bowlers due to the red soil surface. Moreover, if batters adjust to the bounce of the surface, there are runs to be made on this pitch. The strip given in the India vs USA match was a different one with much more grip and turn on offer with spongy bounce.
Matches won bowling first - 7
Matches won batting first - 8
England vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The ENG vs WI match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The match will begin from 7:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 6:30 PM.
England vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder (c), Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
England vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett
The build-up to the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup was hit with controversy due to ICC's decision to remove Bangladesh as they refused to play matches in India, and Pakistan's diplomatic stance on the boycott of India game, which is now changed -- both decisions taken by their respective governments.
India are in pursuit to become the first team to win the marquee event at home and defend the title. During the month-long tournament, 20 teams will fight for the global crown in the shortest format of the game. In all, 55 matches will be played across eight venues -- five in India and three in Sri Lanka.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Teams
Afghanistan, Australia (2021 champions), Canada, England (2010 and 2022 champions), India (2007 and 2024 champions), Ireland, Italy (debutants), Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan (2009 champions), Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka (2014 champions), United Arab Emirates, United States, West Indies (2012 and 2016 champions), and Zimbabwe.
Scotland replaced Bangladesh.