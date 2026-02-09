Scotland Vs Italy LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Azzurri Seek Debut Result Against Scots

Scotland vs Italy LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ITA's Unique Squad
Italy arrive with one of the most fascinating blends in the tournament. Forty-two-year-old Wayne Madsen leads the side, bringing calm authority and decades of experience, while former South Africa international JJ Smuts adds serious pedigree. Then come the Manenti brothers, Harry and Ben, products of the Australian pathway, tough, adaptable cricketers who understand big moments. At the top, another family act is expected, with Justin and Anthony Mosca likely to open together. Don’t be surprised if this familiar chemistry becomes Italy’s backbone, because these are the names that should form the heartbeat of their batting through the campaign.
Scotland vs Italy LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ITA Ready to Make Debut
Tournament debutants Italy will arrive at their maiden ICC World Cup buzzing with belief after navigating a long and demanding qualification pathway. Now on the big stage, they’ll be eager to make a statement. The squad blends seasoned campaigners with emerging talent, highlighted by experienced names like JJ Smuts and Wayne Madsen, players who have been through almost every situation the game can throw at them. The big question: can that leadership and know-how lift the Azzurri and spark a memorable start to their campaign?
Scotland vs Italy LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details
Fixture: Scotland Vs Italy, Group C Match 7
Series: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date: Monday, February 9, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM IST
Scotland vs Italy LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!
Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Scotland’s T20 Cricket World Cup match against Italy. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.