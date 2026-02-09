Scotland Vs Italy LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Azzurri Seek Debut Result Against Scots

Scotland vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the SCO vs ITA Match 7 fixture at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on February 9, 2026

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Scotland vs Italy Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Match 7 SCO vs ITA
Scotland's Safyaan Sharif, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and West Indies in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Match 7 between Scotland and Italy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, February 9, 2026. This is a historic occasion as Italy make their debut in a senior ICC global event, becoming the 25th team to feature in a T20 World Cup. The Azzurri secured their place with a win over Scotland in the European Regional Final last year, and now meet them again on the world stage. Scotland, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after their opening‑day defeat to West Indies. Since being drafted in late after Bangladesh’s withdrawal, the Scots will look to get the first points on board. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Scotland vs Italy cricket match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Scotland vs Italy LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ITA's Unique Squad

Italy arrive with one of the most fascinating blends in the tournament. Forty-two-year-old Wayne Madsen leads the side, bringing calm authority and decades of experience, while former South Africa international JJ Smuts adds serious pedigree. Then come the Manenti brothers, Harry and Ben, products of the Australian pathway, tough, adaptable cricketers who understand big moments. At the top, another family act is expected, with Justin and Anthony Mosca likely to open together. Don’t be surprised if this familiar chemistry becomes Italy’s backbone, because these are the names that should form the heartbeat of their batting through the campaign.

Scotland vs Italy LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ITA Ready to Make Debut

Tournament debutants Italy will arrive at their maiden ICC World Cup buzzing with belief after navigating a long and demanding qualification pathway. Now on the big stage, they’ll be eager to make a statement. The squad blends seasoned campaigners with emerging talent, highlighted by experienced names like JJ Smuts and Wayne Madsen, players who have been through almost every situation the game can throw at them. The big question: can that leadership and know-how lift the Azzurri and spark a memorable start to their campaign?

Scotland vs Italy LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Scotland Vs Italy, Group C Match 7

  • Series: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  • Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  • Date: Monday, February 9, 2026

  • Time: 11:00 AM IST

Scotland vs Italy LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!

Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Scotland’s T20 Cricket World Cup match against Italy. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4: MP Hold Edge Against J&K, MUM In Front Vs KAR

  2. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Blackcaps Overcome Early Jolt To Hunt Down 183

  3. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  4. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Romario Shepherd Scalps Hat-Trick Against Scotland - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  2. Faith And Politics Collide Again As Tirupati Laddu Row Rekindles In Andhra Pradesh

  3. BJP Will End TMC Rule In Bengal In 2026: Suvendu Adhikari

  4. From Backroom To BMC Mayor’s Chair: The Rise, Early Test Of Ritu Tawde

  5. Amit Shah Says Naxalism To Be Wiped Out By March 31

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

  2. Bangladesh Seeks UN Help To Probe Killing Of Student Leader Hadi

  3. From Trump To Windsor: Epstein Files Highlight Global Web Of Influential Contacts

  4. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  5. India–US Interim Trade Deal: Key Takeaways From The Framework Agreement

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets