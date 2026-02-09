Scotland Vs Italy LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Azzurri Seek Debut Result Against Scots

Scotland's Safyaan Sharif, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and West Indies in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Match 7 between Scotland and Italy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, February 9, 2026. This is a historic occasion as Italy make their debut in a senior ICC global event, becoming the 25th team to feature in a T20 World Cup. The Azzurri secured their place with a win over Scotland in the European Regional Final last year, and now meet them again on the world stage. Scotland, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after their opening‑day defeat to West Indies. Since being drafted in late after Bangladesh’s withdrawal, the Scots will look to get the first points on board. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Scotland vs Italy cricket match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Feb 2026, 10:11:52 am IST Scotland vs Italy LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ITA's Unique Squad Italy arrive with one of the most fascinating blends in the tournament. Forty-two-year-old Wayne Madsen leads the side, bringing calm authority and decades of experience, while former South Africa international JJ Smuts adds serious pedigree. Then come the Manenti brothers, Harry and Ben, products of the Australian pathway, tough, adaptable cricketers who understand big moments. At the top, another family act is expected, with Justin and Anthony Mosca likely to open together. Don’t be surprised if this familiar chemistry becomes Italy’s backbone, because these are the names that should form the heartbeat of their batting through the campaign.

9 Feb 2026, 09:49:42 am IST Scotland vs Italy LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ITA Ready to Make Debut Tournament debutants Italy will arrive at their maiden ICC World Cup buzzing with belief after navigating a long and demanding qualification pathway. Now on the big stage, they’ll be eager to make a statement. The squad blends seasoned campaigners with emerging talent, highlighted by experienced names like JJ Smuts and Wayne Madsen, players who have been through almost every situation the game can throw at them. The big question: can that leadership and know-how lift the Azzurri and spark a memorable start to their campaign?