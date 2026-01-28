Atletico Madrid Vs Bodo/Glimt LIVE Score, Champions League: Atleti Aim Top-Eight Finish With Three Points

Atletico Madrid footballers celebrating atletienglish/X

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 8 fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 between Atletico Madrid and Bodo/Glimt at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Atletico Madrid are currently at the 12th place in the points table with 13 points and with a win, they can enter the top-eight. This is the last match of the league stage and hence, this is the last opportunity for them. They are level in points with six teams above them and hence, the job will not be easy. Bodo/Glimt are at 28th, two points behind 24th-placed Olympiacos. They are coming out of a massive victory against Manchester City, although even a win here doesn't guarantee them a play-off spot. More results need to go their way. Follow along for all the real-time updates, live scores and more.

29 Jan 2026, 12:03:52 am IST Atletico Madrid vs Bodo/Glimt LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Atletico Madrid vs Bodo/Glimt

Series: UEFA Champions League 2025-26

Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Time: 1:30 AM IST (January 29)