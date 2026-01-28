Benfica Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Mourinho Faces Former Club As Hosts Fight For Survival

Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho hugs his player Nicolas Otamendi at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and SL Benfica in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase Matchday 8 fixture between SL Benfica and Real Madrid at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Benfica, led by Jose Mourinho, sit 29th in the table and must win to keep their hopes of qualification alive. The Eagles started with four straight defeats before back-to-back wins briefly revived their chances. Meanwhile, Real Madrid sit third with 15 points, but still need a win to confirm their place in the top eight. Los Blancos have lost two of their last four continental games, but interim manager Alvaro Arbeloa will look for all three points tonight. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Benfica vs Real Madrid football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jan 2026, 11:39:14 pm IST Benfica vs Real Madrid LIVE Score: Where To Watch? The UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. The match will also be televised live on the Sony TEN 3 SD & HD TV channels in the country.

28 Jan 2026, 11:16:46 pm IST Benfica vs Real Madrid LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: SL Benfica vs Real Madrid

Series: UEFA Champions League 2025-26

Venue: Estadio da Luz, Lisbon

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Time: 1:30 AM IST (January 29)