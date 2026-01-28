Borussia Dortmund Vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Champions League: BVB Host Nerazzurri In Must-Win Clash

Inter Milan footballers celebrating a goal in UCL 2025-26 Inter/X

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 8 fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 between Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan at the Signal Iduna Park in Aue on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Both the teams are still in contention for the qualification to the round of 16 by finishing in top-eight. This is the last match of the league stage and hence, stakes are high for both teams. Both Dortmund and Inter are separated by only one point and that makes the encounter far more thrilling. Inter are currently at the 14th place in the league table and Dortmund are at 16th. Inter has four wins beside their name, which has helped them get an edge. Follow along for all the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jan 2026, 11:35:08 pm IST Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan LIVE Score: Live Streaming Details The UEFA Champions League 2025-26, including Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan, will be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony TEN (SD & HD) TV channels.

28 Jan 2026, 11:06:24 pm IST Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan

Series: UEFA Champions League 2025-26

Venue: Signal Iduna Park, Aue

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Time: 1:30 AM IST (January 29)