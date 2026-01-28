Man City Vs Galatasaray LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Turkish Champs Target Upset In Must-Win Match For Citizens

Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen shoots the ball during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Atletico Madrid, in Istanbul, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase Matchday 8 fixture between Manchester City and Galatasaray at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Pep Guardiola’s side sit 11th in the standings with 13 points and must win tonight to keep their hopes of securing automatic qualification for the Round of 16 alive. City were stunned last week by Bodo/Glimt in a 3-1 defeat, but they bounced back with a 2-0 English Premier League victory over Wolves at the weekend. Galatasaray, meanwhile, arrive in Manchester in 17th place with 10 points, still fighting to secure a playoff spot. The Turkish giants held Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw in their last continental outing and warmed up with a 3-1 league win over Fatih Karagumruk. Mauro Icardi and Dries Mertens will be key for the visitors as they aim to cause an upset. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Man City vs Galatasaray football match right here.

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Galatasaray will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Manchester City vs Galatasaray

UEFA Champions League 2025-26

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

1:30 AM IST (January 29)