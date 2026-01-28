Monaco Vs Juventus Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Serie A Giants Aim To Seal Knockout Spot

Juventus' Jonathan David celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Monaco will host Juventus at Stade Louis II in a pivotal UEFA Champions League Matchday 8 clash that could decide their European fate as the league phase reaches its climax. Monaco sit on 9 points and need a positive result to stay in contention for at least a playoff spot, while Juventus, already guaranteed progression after clinching a playoff place with a 2-0 win over Benfica, aim to finish strong and boost their top-eight credentials before the knockout rounds. Juventus travel in good form after recent wins and boast a solid head-to-head record, making them slight favorites, but Monaco will be desperate to defend home advantage and keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Monaco Vs Juventus

Series: UEFA Champions League 2025-26

Venue: Stade Louis II

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Time: 1:30 AM IST (January 29)