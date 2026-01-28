Champions League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Barcelona, Man City Seek Direct Qualification; Napoli Face Exit

UEFA Champions League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: When To Watch?
All the 18 matches tonight in the UEFA Champions League will be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website. Sony Sports Network will broadcast the following selective matches:
Benfica vs Real Madrid: Sony TEN 3 SD & HD
Barcelona vs Copenhagen: Sony TEN 1 SD & HD
PSG vs Newcastle United: Sony TEN 5 SD & HD
Napoli vs Chelsea: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
Athletic Bilbao vs Sporting CP (San Mames)
Liverpool vs Qarabag FK (Anfield)
Barcelona vs Copenhagen (Camp Nou)
AS Monaco vs Juventus (Stade Louis II)
Ajax vs Olympiacos (Johan Cruyff Arena)
Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United (Parc des Princes)
Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan (Signal Iduna Park)
Napoli vs Chelsea (Stadio Diego Armando Maradona)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur (Waldstadion)
Atletico Madrid vs Bodo/Glimt (Estadio Metropolitano)
Bayer Leverkusen vs Villarreal (BayArena)
Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty (Emirates Stadium)
Pafos FC vs Slavia Prague (Limassol Stadium)
Manchester City vs Galatasaray (Etihad Stadium)
Club Brugge vs Marseille (Jan Breydel Stadium)
Benfica vs Real Madrid (Estadio da Luz)
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Atalanta (Constant Vanden Stock Stadium)
PSV vs Bayern Munich (Philips Stadium)
Hello, football fans! We are ready with our clockwatch blog covering all 18 league phase matches in Matchday 8 of the Champions League. Stay tuned for pre-match updates as they take place.