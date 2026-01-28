Champions League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Barcelona, Man City Seek Direct Qualification; Napoli Face Exit

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates with his teammate Marcus Rashford after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slavia Prague and Barcelona in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 LIVE: Welcome to the live clockwatch coverage of the Matchday 8 fixtures of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. With just eight teams securing automatic qualification, Europe’s biggest sides are under pressure in the final league phase matchday as 18 games kick off at once from 1:30 AM IST. The spotlight will fall on FC Barcelona and Manchester City, with both needing big wins to avoid going into the playoffs. Napoli and Benfica are staring at early exits and are up against Chelsea and Real Madrid, respectively. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, having already sealed progression, will be under less pressure. Follow the clockwatch updates from UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 8 fixtures right here.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jan 2026, 11:21:41 pm IST UEFA Champions League LIVE Scores, Matchday 8 Clockwatch: Where To Watch? All the 18 matches tonight in the UEFA Champions League will be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website. Sony Sports Network will broadcast the following selective matches: Benfica vs Real Madrid: Sony TEN 3 SD & HD

Barcelona vs Copenhagen: Sony TEN 1 SD & HD

PSG vs Newcastle United: Sony TEN 5 SD & HD

Napoli vs Chelsea: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD