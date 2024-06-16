Doyen Of The Darbhanga Gharana: Ram Kumar Mallick

The Darbhanga gharana was founded by two brothers named Radhakrishna Mallick and Kartaram Mallick, starting two lineages. Ram Kumar Mallick belonged to the lineage of Radhakrishna Mallick. When I asked Pandit Mallick about his musical journey he said, “I started learning music at the age of six. First, I learned it from my grandfather (Pandit Sukhdev Mallick), and then from my father and guru Vidur Mallick.” He also got the blessings of Padma Shri Ramchatur Mallick, the famous singer of the Darbhanga gharana from Kartaram Mallick’s lineage, who was his grandfather. Pandit Ramchatur Mallick is still remembered for his contribution in the field of Dhrupad along with the Dagar brothers. Music critic Padma Shri Gajendra Narayan Singh has rightly said: “Ramchatur was actually Gaanchatur. He had tremendous command over every genre of singing.” In conversations, Pandit Mallick used to mention musicians like Ramadheen Pathak and vocalist Padma Shri Siyaram Tiwari, who were also trained in the Darbhanga gharana style of singing. Besides Dhrupad singers, the Darbhanga gharana has produced many famous pakhawaj players too.