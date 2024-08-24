Godawari Dutta: The Model Woman Of Mithila Painting

In 2015, I went to meet Dutta in her village, Ranti, near Madhubani. It is true that since time immemorial, across the Darbhanga-Madhubani region of Bihar, paintings adorned the walls (kohbar) and floors (aripan). However, in the last five decades, the Ranti and Jitwarpur villages of the Madhubani district have emerged as prominent hubs of Mithila painting, which is why the art form got the name ‘Madhubani painting’. So far, six artists from these two villages have been awarded Padma Shri. I saw a big Kohbar on the walls of Dutta’s drawing room. She explained to me in detail about the intricacies of Kohbar where newlywed couples spend the first four days after marriage. She had shown me her various paintings, including the one on Buddha and the depiction of a Japanese folk festival which she had recently finished.