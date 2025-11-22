Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, La Liga Updates: BAR 1-0 ATH; Lewandowski Puts Blaugrana Ahead

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, La Liga Updates: Robert Lewandowski reacts after scoring the opener. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the La Liga 2025-26, matchday 13 clash between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the revamped Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday (November 22, 2025). The Blaugrana return to the iconic venue for the first time since renovation began in 2023, and a partial capacity of 45,401 spectators will be allowed. Hansi Flick's men are second in the Spanish league standings with 28 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid. Their opponents Athletic are in the seventh spot with five wins, two draws, and five defeats. Track the live football score and updates of the BAR vs ATH match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Nov 2025, 09:13:54 pm IST Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: BAR 1-0 ATH Ferran Torres lifts a world-class ball for Fermin Lopez, who is in a great position to score but ends up shooting straight at charging Athletic custodian Unai Simon in the 20th minute.

22 Nov 2025, 08:59:22 pm IST Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: BAR 1-0 ATH Robert Lewandowski does what he does best: be at the right place at the right time to score. The Polish striker puts Barcelona ahead in the fourth minute with a left-footed shot that zooms into the bottom left corner.

22 Nov 2025, 08:55:37 pm IST Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: Kick-Off! Hosts Barcelona, kicking from left to right, start off the match amid an expectant crowd at Camp Nou.

22 Nov 2025, 08:51:09 pm IST Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: ATH Starting XI Check out Athletic Bilbao's line-up before the game kicks off: ❤️🤍 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗫𝗜 🆚 @FCBarcelona



Come on, Lehoiak!#BarçaAthletic #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/L2k87EkPAE — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) November 22, 2025

22 Nov 2025, 08:39:32 pm IST Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: BAR Starting XI Here is how Barcelona line up for their Camp Nou-returning clash with Athletic Bilbao: 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐔𝐏 🔵🔴#BarçaAthletic pic.twitter.com/kkSyGlt90a — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 22, 2025

22 Nov 2025, 08:20:47 pm IST Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 8:45pm IST. The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.