Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, La Liga Updates: BAR 1-0 ATH; Lewandowski Puts Blaugrana Ahead

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: BAR 1-0 ATH
Ferran Torres lifts a world-class ball for Fermin Lopez, who is in a great position to score but ends up shooting straight at charging Athletic custodian Unai Simon in the 20th minute.
Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: BAR 1-0 ATH
Robert Lewandowski does what he does best: be at the right place at the right time to score. The Polish striker puts Barcelona ahead in the fourth minute with a left-footed shot that zooms into the bottom left corner.
Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: Kick-Off!
Hosts Barcelona, kicking from left to right, start off the match amid an expectant crowd at Camp Nou.
Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: ATH Starting XI
Check out Athletic Bilbao's line-up before the game kicks off:
Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: BAR Starting XI
Here is how Barcelona line up for their Camp Nou-returning clash with Athletic Bilbao:
Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 8:45pm IST. The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: Good Evening!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us. We are back with another football blog and it's a momentous one for Barcelona fans, as their side makes a comeback to the hallowed Camp Nou after a 909-day gap. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the La Liga game.