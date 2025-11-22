Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, La Liga Updates: BAR 1-0 ATH; Lewandowski Puts Blaugrana Ahead

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, La Liga Updates: The Blaugrana return to Camp Nou for the first time in 909 days, with a partial capacity of 45,401 spectators allowed. Catch all the action from the Spanish football league match

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, La Liga Updates
Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, La Liga Updates: Robert Lewandowski reacts after scoring the opener. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the La Liga 2025-26, matchday 13 clash between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the revamped Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday (November 22, 2025). The Blaugrana return to the iconic venue for the first time since renovation began in 2023, and a partial capacity of 45,401 spectators will be allowed. Hansi Flick's men are second in the Spanish league standings with 28 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid. Their opponents Athletic are in the seventh spot with five wins, two draws, and five defeats. Track the live football score and updates of the BAR vs ATH match with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: BAR 1-0 ATH

Ferran Torres lifts a world-class ball for Fermin Lopez, who is in a great position to score but ends up shooting straight at charging Athletic custodian Unai Simon in the 20th minute.

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: BAR 1-0 ATH

Robert Lewandowski does what he does best: be at the right place at the right time to score. The Polish striker puts Barcelona ahead in the fourth minute with a left-footed shot that zooms into the bottom left corner.

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: Kick-Off!

Hosts Barcelona, kicking from left to right, start off the match amid an expectant crowd at Camp Nou.

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: ATH Starting XI

Check out Athletic Bilbao's line-up before the game kicks off:

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: BAR Starting XI

Here is how Barcelona line up for their Camp Nou-returning clash with Athletic Bilbao:

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 8:45pm IST. The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score: Good Evening!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us. We are back with another football blog and it's a momentous one for Barcelona fans, as their side makes a comeback to the hallowed Camp Nou after a 909-day gap. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the La Liga game.

Published At:
