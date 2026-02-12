Sean Dyche Sacked: See All The Managers Fired This Season In Premier League And Europe

All managers sacked in 2025-26 season: Sean Dyche's dismissal by Nottingham Forest adds to a growing list of high-profile managerial exits across the English Premier League and Europe

Managers sacked in 2025-26 season Sean Dyche Thomas Frank
Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche directs his team during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest in Leeds, England, Friday Feb. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Danny Lawson
  • Sean Dyche was dismissed by Nottingham Forest after just 114 days in charge

  • This season has seen multiple high-profile sackings, including Thomas Frank (Tottenham), Enzo Maresca (Chelsea), Ruben Amorim (Manchester United) and Nuno Espirito Santo

  • Across Europe, Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Erik ten Hag (Bayer Leverkusen), Igor Tudor (Juventus), Stefano Pioli (Fiorentina), Ivan Juric (Atalanta) and Adi Hutter (Monaco) have been sacked

Sean Dyche has become the latest victim of the English Premier League's managerial merry-go-round. Nottingham Forest sacked him on Thursday, soon after their goalless draw with visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers at the City Ground, a result which left the Reds just above the relegation zone.

"Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach," a club statement read. "We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the club and we wish them the best of luck for the future. We will be making no further comment at this time."

Dyche, 54, succeeded Ange Postecoglou in October last year and was supposed to lead the team till 2027. But the reign lasted only 114 days. Now, the relegation-threatened Reds are looking for their fourth boss of the season.

The sacking at Tricky Trees came barely 24 hours after Thomas Frank's ouster as the boss of another London outfit, Tottenham Hotspur. The 52-year-old Dane was in charge of Spurs for eight months, and the board removed him following their 1-2 defeat at home to Newcastle United.

They are not the only big-name managers to have faced the axe this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo became the first Premier League boss to lose his position this season, in September, ironically just months after guiding Forest to European qualification for the first time since 1995. His replacement, Postecoglou, lasted 39 days – the shortest time in charge of a Premier League club.

Graham Potter signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with West Ham United in January last year, but by September, he was replaced by Santo. Under the Portuguese manager, the Hammers are 18th in the EPL points table with six wins and six draws after matchday 26.

Vitor Pereira, another Portuguese, who helped Wolves survive a tense relegation battle the previous season, was sacked in November, one month after being given a three-year contract extension.

And the new year began with the news of Chelsea and Enzo Maresca parting ways, largely due to an increasingly sour relationship between the manager and the club hierarchy. The Italian had made an immediate impact at the club, winning the FIFA Club World Cup, and his contract was due to run to 2029.

"During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club," read the club statement.

A few days later, on January 5, Manchester United announced the sacking of Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese, brought in from Sporting CP as Erik ten Hag's replacement and with significant expectations, lasted 14 months at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, since his departure, are unbeaten in the league and under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, they have collected 13 points from possible 15, with wins over City in the derby and leaders Arsenal.

In Spain, Real Madrid decided to let Xabi Alonso go after the Spanish giants failed to hit the right note. The club legend replaced hugely successful Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu after leading Bayer Leverkusen to the German Bundesliga title.

Erik ten Hag, his successor at Bayer, also didn't last long, surviving only 62 days.

Elsewhere, Igor Tudor (Juventus), Stefano Pioli (Fiorentina), and Ivan Juric (Atalanta) failed the rigours of Italian Serie A managerial tests, while Adi Hutter was relieved of duty by AS Monaco despite the Austrian helping the principality outfit to top-three finishes in French Ligue 1 in the past two seasons.

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rathnayake Dismissed; Mendis, Shanaka Score Fifties | SL 199/3 (18)