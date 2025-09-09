Premier League: Nottingham Forest Fires Head Coach Nuno Espirito Santo

Forest is 10th in the Premier League standings with a win, a draw and a loss ahead of this weekend’s game at third-place Arsenal

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and owner Evangelos Marinakis
Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and owner Evangelos Marinakis
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nuno Espirito Santo's relationship with the club owner Evangelos Marinakis had deteriorated

  • Forest is 10th in the Premier League standings with a win, a draw and a loss

  • The 51-year-old Portuguese coach last season led Forest to seventh place in the Premier League

Nottingham Forest has fired head coach Nuno Espirito Santo after his working relationship with the club’s owner deteriorated.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espirito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach,” the club said in a statement released late Monday. “The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024-25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly.

“As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”

The club released no immediate detail on a replacement as head coach.

Forest is 10th in the Premier League standings with a win, a draw and a loss ahead of this weekend’s game at third-place Arsenal.

Nuno acknowledged last month that he was worried about his job security because of worsening relations with the club’s owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The 51-year-old Portuguese coach last season led Forest to seventh place in the Premier League — with the club securing a place in Europe for the first time in 30 years.

Related Content
Related Content

Still, Nuno’s job was not safe despite signing an improved contract in June, particularly after criticizing Forest’s offseason transfer activity and saying the club was wasting a good chance to develop.

“I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season (it) was very, very, very close,” Nuno said ahead of the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Aug. 24. “This season, not so well. ... And where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

Marinakis, who also owns Greek champion Olympiakos, is known in soccer as a big personality with strong opinions on how his clubs are run.

Nuno acknowledged last month that a working relationship that was “more based on trust and sharing opinions” had become one was “now it’s not so good.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs Of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, And Afghanistan

  3. Asia Cup 2025: With India Vs Pakistan Rivalry On Top – Super Four Teams Prediction

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Key Records In T20 Format Ahead Of UAE Showpiece

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  3. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  5. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  3. Day In Pics: September 08, 2025

  4. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  5. From Taj to Tech: Reimagining India’s Global Tourism Playbook

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  3. Nepal 'Gen Z' Protests Surge Amid Demand For PM Oli To Resign

  4. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  5. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'