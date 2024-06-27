Afghanistan were dismissed for 56 all out in just 11.5 overs, scoring less than a run-a-ball in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match against eventual victors South Africa early Thursday morning India time at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
South Africa chased down the paltry target of 57 runs in just 8.5 overs for a nine-wicket win and ensured themselves a maiden cricket World Cup final appearance. The Aiden Markram-led Proteas will face either India or England in Saturday's final at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.
The Afghans were making all the right noises in the tournament with some superlative performances -- beating the likes of New Zealand and Australia and their players topping individual charts. But Rashid Khan & Co. were consumed by the Protea fire on their biggest sporting night.
Moments after Reeza Hendricks hit the winning runs, a four off Azmatullah Omarzai in the ninth over, Michael Vaughan invoked the 'India factor' which, according to him, might have decided the outcome of the match.
"So Afghanistan qualify for the WC semi winning in St Vincent on Monday night .. 4 hr flight delay on Tues to Trinidad so no time to practice or get accustomed to a new venue .. utter lack of respect to players i am afraid ..", Vaughan wrote on X.
In a series of social media posts, the England great highlighted the biased scheduling that left the Afghans with very little time to prepare for the semi-final. Afghanistan, for the record, made their maiden semis after beating Bangladesh at Kingstown, St Vincent on Tuesday (India time).
The former England captain then claimed that the "whole event is for India, unfair on others" as he continued to interact with fans.
India will take on defending champions England in the second semi-final later today at Providence Stadium, Guyana. India defeated Australia in their final Super 8 match in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday, hours after England played their last match in Bridgetown, Barbados.