Cricket

AFG Vs RSA, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: England Great Blames India For Rashid Khan & Co's Loss

The former England captain pointed out the 'biased' scheduling that left Afghanistan with very little time to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final against South Africa

AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Rashid Khan and the rest of Afghanistan team after losing their semi-final against South Africa at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Trinidad on Thursday (June 27). Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

Afghanistan were dismissed for 56 all out in just 11.5 overs, scoring less than a run-a-ball in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match against eventual victors South Africa early Thursday morning India time at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

South Africa chased down the paltry target of 57 runs in just 8.5 overs for a nine-wicket win and ensured themselves a maiden cricket World Cup final appearance. The Aiden Markram-led Proteas will face either India or England in Saturday's final at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

South Africa beat Afghanistan by nine wickets in the first semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 27). - AP/Ricardo Mazalan
RSA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Statistical Highlights From First Semi-Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Afghans were making all the right noises in the tournament with some superlative performances -- beating the likes of New Zealand and Australia and their players topping individual charts. But Rashid Khan & Co. were consumed by the Protea fire on their biggest sporting night.

Moments after Reeza Hendricks hit the winning runs, a four off Azmatullah Omarzai in the ninth over, Michael Vaughan invoked the 'India factor' which, according to him, might have decided the outcome of the match.

"So Afghanistan qualify for the WC semi winning in St Vincent on Monday night .. 4 hr flight delay on Tues to Trinidad so no time to practice or get accustomed to a new venue .. utter lack of respect to players i am afraid ..", Vaughan wrote on X.

In a series of social media posts, the England great highlighted the biased scheduling that left the Afghans with very little time to prepare for the semi-final. Afghanistan, for the record, made their maiden semis after beating Bangladesh at Kingstown, St Vincent on Tuesday (India time).

The former England captain then claimed that the "whole event is for India, unfair on others" as he continued to interact with fans.

India will take on defending champions England in the second semi-final later today at Providence Stadium, Guyana. India defeated Australia in their final Super 8 match in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday, hours after England played their last match in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: President Murmu Addresses Parliament; AAP MPs Hold Protests In Parl Premises
  2. Kannada Actor Darshan's Wife Urges His Fans To Stay Calm
  3. Kashmir, NEET, Emergency: What President Murmu Said In First Address To Parliament
  4. All Measures In Place For Implementation Of Three New Criminal Laws In Telangana: Official
  5. Weather Update: IMD Issues Alerts, Schools Closed As Incessant Rainfall Batters Parts Of K'taka, Kerala; Heavy Showers In Delhi-NCR | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Lokesh Kanagaraj Dismisses Rumours Of 'Coolie' Being Shelved, Shares Rajinikanth's Look Test Photo
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video
  3. Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Make First Public Appearance Post Wedding; Attend Dinner Bash With Family
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About The Dynamics He Shares With His Ex-Wife Konkona Sen Sharma
  5. Shatrughan Sinha Shares Inside Pictures And Videos From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's 'Wedding Of The Century'
Sports News
  1. AFG Vs RSA, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: England Great Blames India For Rashid Khan & Co's Loss
  2. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024; South Africa Book Their Place In T20 World Cup Final
  3. Chris Silverwood Calls Time On Sri Lanka Coaching, Steps Down After T20 World Cup Disappointment
  4. RSA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Statistical Highlights From First Semi-Final
  5. CZE 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Tempers Flare As Turkiye Edge Out Czechia In Dramatic Clash - In Pics
World News
  1. In The Searing Heat Of The Gaza Summer, Palestinians Are Surrounded By Sewage And Garbage
  2. Singapore Man Suffers Heart Attack After Winning Rs 33 Crore At Casino
  3. North Korea Says It Tested A New Multiwarhead Missile. South Korea Says It's Covering Up A Failure
  4. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  5. Indian-American Doctor Given Mental Therapy, Not Jail, For Murder Attempt On Wife, Kids: 'Psychotic Breakdown'
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  2. Foxconn Refuses To Employ Married Women At Chennai iPhone Plant? Ministry Seeks Report | Details Inside
  3. BJP Veteran LK Advani Admitted To Delhi AIIMS, Condition Stable
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup SF 1: Proteas Zoom Into Maiden Final; Heartbreak For AFG
  5. Wanted Urgent Approval Of Liquor Policy, Met 'South Group' Liquor Baron: CBI Against Arvind Kejriwal In Remand Plea
  6. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024; South Africa Book Their Place In T20 World Cup Final
  7. Breaking News LIVE: President Murmu Addresses Parliament; AAP MPs Hold Protests In Parl Premises
  8. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Highlights: Proteas Waltz Into First-Ever Final