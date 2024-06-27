Cricket

India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup, 2nd Semi-Final: Eng Must 'Throw First Punch', Says Coach Mott

Matthew Mott has urged England to "throw the first punch" when they meet India in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup on Thursday

England coach, Matthew Mott
Matthew Mott has urged England to "throw the first punch" when they meet India in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

England have had a turbulent tournament so far. After a slow start that saw a washout against Scotland and a defeat to Australia, Mott's side have shown glimpses of their best.

They bounced back from defeat to South Africa in the Super 8s with a superb 10-wicket victory over co-hosts USA to book their place in the semi-final – a repeat of the one in 2022 against India.

But with England's performances growing stronger throughout the tournament, Mott is hopeful his team can come out on the front foot.

"We haven't quite clicked as a whole unit yet," said Mott.

"Bits and pieces have worked at different times, but our 'A-game' is certainly enough to match with India.

"We've had to play some ugly cricket at times. But from here on in, it's time to be the frontrunners.

"It's time to more or less throw the first punch at India and then try to get our nose in front and never give it back."

In the semi-finals two years ago, England cruised to a 10-wicket victory after India, who only managed to get 168-6 as they were caught within 16 overs.

However, they have enjoyed their World Cup campaign so far, which included an impressive 24-run win over Australia in the Super 8s on Monday.

Mott knows they are in for a different test this time around, but he is sure his team are up to the task.

"We're not looking back at all with this group," he added. "One of its big mantras is staying present.

"They are a different team, too, than when we took them on.

"We've had to fight our way through this tournament, and it's something that's galvanised us as a group and will hold us in really good stead for cut-throat matches."

