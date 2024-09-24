Cricket

ENG Vs AUS: Adil Rashid Says He Has No Plays To Retire 'Any Time Soon'

Adil Rashid says he has no plans to retire "any time soon" after becoming the first English spinner to reach 200 ODI wickets

Adil-Rashid-England
Adil Rashid has no plans to retire from international cricket with England
info_icon

Adil Rashid says he has no plans to retire "any time soon" after becoming the first English spinner to reach 200 ODI wickets. (More Cricket News)

England are aiming to avoid a series defeat in their third ODI match against Australia after being consigned to a 68-run defeat at Headingley on Saturday to see the tourists take a 2-0 lead. 

Rashid along with Jofra Archer are the only survivors of England's 2019 World Cup-winning squad as England aim to rebuild their white-ball sides.

With captain Jos Buttler sitting out the ODI series against Australia through injury, 36-year-old Rashid is the oldest player in a fresh-faced squad by five years.

While newcomers Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox and John Turner are taking their first steps on the international stage, Rashid remains an integral part of England's future.

Tuesday's clash in Durham will be Rashid's 138th cap for England, but the spin bowler has no plans to follow fellow spinner Moeen Ali into retirement. 

"I have not thought about it [retirement] yet," Rashid told the BBC.

"Keep playing, enjoy it, stay fit, bowl well, contribute to wins, hopefully World Cups and Champions Trophies - that is my ultimate aim.

"I have not thought about retiring or calling it a day any time soon."

Having failed in the defence of both their white-ball world titles in the past year, England are rebuilding with a view to the Champions Trophy in February. 

Both Joe Root, who was rested before next month's Test tour of Pakistan, and injured captain Jos Buttler are expected to be in England's future plans. 

However, the Headingley defeat against Australia was England's 10th in their past 14 ODIs, but Rashid insisted that they have the talent coming through to improve. 

"There have been big changes, new batters, new bowlers," Rashid said. "It will take time. It will always take time when it is a rebuilding process.

"We have got every base covered in terms of bowling, batting, keeping.

"Everything is there for us. All we have to do now is play the game of cricket, enjoy it, string a few games together of winning and then off we go."

