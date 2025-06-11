Cricket

ICC T20I Men's Rankings: Tilak Varma Rises To Third; Adil Rashid Moves To Second Amongst Bowlers

In the bowling rankings, besides Chakaravarthy (706) and Bishnoi (674), left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is also in the top 10 with 653 points

India vs England Cricket IND vs ENG 3rd T20 match in Rajkot: Tilak Varma
India's Tilak Varma bats | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon

India's Tilak Varma climbed one spot to third in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings, while spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi held on to the third and seventh positions respectively in the latest bowling chart released on Wednesday.

Tilak now has 804 rating points, behind compatriot Abhishek Sharma, who is placed second. Australia's Travis Head continues to lead the batting chart while Suryakumar Yadav, who slipped one place to sixth, is the only other Indian in the top 10.

In the bowling rankings, besides Chakaravarthy (706) and Bishnoi (674), left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is also in the top 10 with 653 points.

Hardik Pandya continues to lead the all-rounders' list with 252 rating points.

Among others, England’s Adil Rashid moved up a spot to second in the bowling rankings following a strong showing in the 3-0 T20I series win over West Indies.

The 37-year-old picked up 1/22 in Chester-le-Street, 1/59 in Bristol, and 2/30 in Southampton to surpass Wanindu Hasaranga and Chakaravarthy. Rashid now has 710 points, just 13 behind top-ranked Jacob Duffy of New Zealand (723).

Brydon Carse, Rashid’s teammate, also made gains with two wickets across the last two games, jumping 16 spots to 52nd with 493 points.

India's Shubman Gill. - null
India's Tour Of England 2025: Shubman Gill Keen To Put Own Stamp On Test Captaincy

BY Stats Perform

England's Ben Duckett rose 48 places to 16th after his blazing 84 off 46 balls in the final T20I, while Harry Brook moved up six spots to joint-38th following knocks of 35 not out and 34 in the series.

For West Indies, captain Shai Hope moved up 14 places to 15th with two knocks in the 40s, while Rovman Powell entered the top 20 after an unbeaten 79 off 45 balls in the final game.

All-rounder Jason Holder also made progress, moving up 16 places to 26th in the all-rounder rankings after contributing 70 runs and a wicket in the series.

Get the Latest Cricket News, Match Results, Schedule, Live Cricket Scores Today, and more at Outlook India.

To follow our special coverage of the Indian Premier League 2025, check IPL 2025 News, IPL Schedule, IPL Points Table, IPL 2025 Stats, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap leaderboards.

