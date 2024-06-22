United States will lock horns with England in their final Super Eight fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Aaron James-led USA team will be missing their full-time captain Monank Patel who has not taken part in their last three matches after sustaining a shoulder injury after the match against Pakistan.
England's team need to register a big win to maintain a higher net run rate which will help them finish first or second in the points table. The top two teams from the group will enter the semi-finals.
Phil Salt and Harry Brook are in red-hot form and they will play a major role in the match against the USA on Sunday. Seam bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood's pace will play a vital role for England.
USA vs ENG, Full Squads:
United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley
As England and the USA clash in their last Super Eight match of the tournament, three key player battles from the USA vs ENG match are worth watching out for:
1. Andries Gous vs Jofra Archer
Andries Gous is the leading run-scorer for the USA in the tournament. He has been promoted to open the batting after Monank Patel's injury and has made runs with a remarkable strike rate. Jofra Archer, who has a lethal yorker and deadly bouncer in his arsenal, can pose a threat to Gous. The player battle between the two will be a treat to watch.
2. Harry Brook vs Saurabh Netravalkar
Harry Brook played a fine knock in their last match against South Africa and can score quickly. He plays spin and pace equally well and while batting in the middle-order, he has made enough runs in the past. Saurabh Netravalkar, the left-arm seamer can take wickets whenever he is brought into the attack. The battle between the two quality players will be worthy of watching.
3. Aaron James vs Moeen Ali
Aaron James has made a lot of runs in the league stage but has failed to play any impactful innings after that. He can play big shots and has the ability to accelerate the run rate when needed. Moeen Ali, who bowls off-spin, may prove to be a vital weapon against him in the match.