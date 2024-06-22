Cricket

United States Vs England, T20 WC 2024, Super 8: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

The United States and England are set to clash in the Super Eight match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday. Here are three key player battles worth watching out for, from the USA Vs ENG cricket match

Nitish Kumar is batting in the T20 WC 2024. AP Photo
United States' Nitish Kumar looks to hit the ball during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

United States will lock horns with England in their final Super Eight fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Aaron James-led USA team will be missing their full-time captain Monank Patel who has not taken part in their last three matches after sustaining a shoulder injury after the match against Pakistan.

England's team need to register a big win to maintain a higher net run rate which will help them finish first or second in the points table. The top two teams from the group will enter the semi-finals.

Phil Salt and Harry Brook are in red-hot form and they will play a major role in the match against the USA on Sunday. Seam bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood's pace will play a vital role for England.

England's Liam Livingstone plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
United States Vs England Preview, ICC T20 WC 2024 Super 8: Jos Buttler & Co Eye Big Win Over USA

BY PTI

USA vs ENG, Full Squads:

United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley

As England and the USA clash in their last Super Eight match of the tournament, three key player battles from the USA vs ENG match are worth watching out for:

1. Andries Gous vs Jofra Archer

Andries Gous is the leading run-scorer for the USA in the tournament. He has been promoted to open the batting after Monank Patel's injury and has made runs with a remarkable strike rate. Jofra Archer, who has a lethal yorker and deadly bouncer in his arsenal, can pose a threat to Gous. The player battle between the two will be a treat to watch.

2. Harry Brook vs Saurabh Netravalkar

Harry Brook played a fine knock in their last match against South Africa and can score quickly. He plays spin and pace equally well and while batting in the middle-order, he has made enough runs in the past. Saurabh Netravalkar, the left-arm seamer can take wickets whenever he is brought into the attack. The battle between the two quality players will be worthy of watching.

England's Harry Brook, left, and batting partner Liam Livingstone celebrate scoring runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
United States Vs England Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024 Super 8: When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

3. Aaron James vs Moeen Ali

Aaron James has made a lot of runs in the league stage but has failed to play any impactful innings after that. He can play big shots and has the ability to accelerate the run rate when needed. Moeen Ali, who bowls off-spin, may prove to be a vital weapon against him in the match.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttar Pradesh: 'Mirzapur' Like Gunfight In Bareilly's Open Street, Shots Fired Over Land Dispute | Details
  2. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  3. NTA: New Director Appointed Amid NEET-UG, UGC-NET Exam Irregularities
  4. Breaking News June 22 Highlights: GST Council Meeting, Delhi Water Crisis & More
  5. JD(S) Worker's Same-Sex Harassment Allegation Against Prajwal Revanna's Brother Suraj | Know What Happened
Entertainment News
  1. If You're Replaced In A Film, You Get Something Better: Anil Kapoor On 'No Entry', 'Welcome' Sequels
  2. Aftab Shivdasani To Star In ‘Musical, Romance, Horror’ Film Titled ‘Kasoor’
  3. Riteish Deshmukh Makes His OTT Series Debut With ‘Pill’
  4. ‘Maharaj’ Has Been A Long And Wild Journey For Me, Says Junaid Khan
  5. Riz Ahmed To Star In New Comedy Series From Prime Video
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Portugal Take 3-0 Lead Vs Turkey In Euro 2024; Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish GP
  2. IND Vs BAN, T20WC: India Batters Threw Away Wickets? R Ashwin Offers Interesting Perspective
  3. India Vs Bangladesh Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Kuldeep's Web Grows! BAN Lose Another Wicket
  4. United States Vs England, T20 WC 2024, Super 8: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Spanish GP: Lando Norris Celebrates 'The Perfect Lap' After Pipping Max Verstappen To Pole
World News
  1. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Kicks Off With Royal Selfies In London With Prince William And Travis Kelce: Photos
  2. ‘They Return To India, Become Billionaires’: Trump Promises Green Cards To Foreign College Graduates
  3. As Israel And Hezbollah Edge Closer To War, Iran Has A Warning
  4. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  5. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Portugal Take 3-0 Lead Vs Turkey In Euro 2024; Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish GP
  7. Breaking News June 22 Highlights: GST Council Meeting, Delhi Water Crisis & More
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon