Cricket

ENG Vs WI, Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024, Match 42: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

England will take on West Indies in a Super Eight fixture at Gros Islet in Saint Lucia on Thursday. Here are three key player battles from both teams that are worth looking out for

Jofra, Jos and Curran for England. AP Photo
England's captain Jos Buttler, centre, celebrates with Jofra Archer, left, and Sam Curran after winning an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Namibia at Siv Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

The unbeaten in the tournament so far, West Indies will take on England in their first Super Eight clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Thursday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Jos Buttler-led English side have been lucky to qualify for Super Eight after Australia defeated Scotland in the final league stage match which helped England qualify for the next stage.

England and West Indies are the only two teams to win the T20 World Cup twice and both are the strong contenders to win the title this year as well. Defending champions England's performance so far in the tournament has not been up to their reputation.

On the other hand, Men In Maroon looked determined to work as a unit and have a golden chance to win the title on their home soil. Nicholas Pooran and Obed McCoy's performance in the last match against Afghanistan helped them register a big 104-run win.

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
England Vs West Indies, Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024 Super Eight: When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

As two-time champions each, England and West Indies are set to clash in the Super Eight fixture, three key player battles are worth looking out for in the WI vs ENG match:-

1. Nicholas Pooran vs Jofra Archer

Nicholas Pooran is in red-hot form and is very determined to help West Indies win this year's title anyhow. He has made 164 runs in four innings and is currently second in the race for the most run-scorers behind Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz. He is timing the ball beautifully and batting at no. 3 has given him more freedom to play aerial shots and make good use of the powerplay. Jofra Archer has sheer pace and can surprise Pooran with his lethal bouncers and deadly Yorkers. The battle between the two will be a treat to watch.

2. Jos Buttler vs Akeal Hosein

Jos Buttler has a very good record in the West Indies and has the potential of winning the match single-handedly on any given day. He has not performed very well in the tournament but marking him off will be a very big mistake. He will surely step up when needed the most. Akeal Hosein, the left-arm spinner has been very accurate and economical for West Indies. He comes to bowl in the powerplay and could pose a threat to Buttler.

England's captain Jos Buttler, right, and batting partner Jonny Bairstow shake hands at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Oman at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 13, 2024. England won by eight wickets with 101 balls remaining. - (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
England Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head, Top Run Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

BY Outlook Sports Desk

3. Rovman Powell vs Adil Rashid

Rovman Powell is the skipper of the West Indies side and is one of the best strikers of the ball in the team. He can change the game at any point with the help of his destructive batting. England's leg-spinner Adil Rashid may trap him in his spin web on Thursday. Rashid is an experienced bowler and will use his mystery spin to tackle Powell at the batting-friendly pitch of Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

WI vs ENG Full Squads:

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21
  2. 'Signed Blank Paper': Fresh Twist In Bengal Train Accident As Complainant Takes U-Turn | Details Inside
  3. Union Cabinet Approves MSP On 14 Kharif Crops, 1.5 Times The production Cost | Key Points
  4. Cabinet Approves Rs 2,869 Cr For Development Of Varanasi Airport
  5. Union Minister Incorrectly Writes 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' Slogan. Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. 'GoT' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' Begins Production
  2. Sana Makbul's Favourite Yoga Poses: Bhujangasana And Dhanurasana
  3. Actor Sheezan Khan Completes 11 Years In TV Industry, Promises 'More To Come'
  4. Iqbal Khan On 'Commander Karan Saxena': 'Never Played Anything This Dark In The Last 23-24 Years'
  5. Gujarat HC's Interim Stay On OTT Release Of 'Maharaj' Film Extended By A Day
Sports News
  1. Latest Sports News Today: India-W Beat South Africa-W In 2nd ODI; Euro 2024 Features Croatia Vs Albania
  2. Italy Vs Spain, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Rivalry Renew In Fifth Consecutive European Championship Encounter
  3. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Score: De Kock, Markram, Klaasen Help SA Post 194
  4. Poland Vs Austria Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch POL Vs AUT European Championship Match
  5. IND-W Vs SA-W 2nd ODI: India Beat Proteas By 4 Runs To Take 2-0 Lead In Series - Match Report
World News
  1. President Putin Gifts 2nd Russian Luxury Limousine To North Korean Leader Kim
  2. Why Are Gen Z Men Spending Thousands On ‘Lookmaxxing’? Can This TikTok Trend Get Them A Perfect Appearance?
  3. How Taylor Swift Celebrated Scooter Braun's Retirement From Music Management At The Eras Tour
  4. Be Careful About Clothing If You Are Planning A Trip To Spain This Summer
  5. Traveller Stopped From Flying After Trying TikTok Packing Hack
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21