Cricket

ENG Vs AUS: Adil Rashid Becomes First England Spinner To Pick 200 ODI Wickets

Adil Rashid etched his name into the history books as he became the first England spinner as well as the 2nd fastest English bowler to pick 200 ODI wickets

Adil-Rashid-Photo
Adil Rashid in action | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

Adil Rashid etched his name into the history books as he became the first England spinner as well as the 2nd fastest English bowler to pick 200 ODI wickets. (More Cricket News)

With Moeen Ali’s 111 wickets, and Graeme Swann’s 104, Rashid is already England’s leading spinner in one-day internationals. 

The 36-year-old reached the 200-wicket landmark after dismissing Glenn Maxwell for just seven during his sixth over in the second ODI against Australia at Headingley in Leeds. 

Rashid also picked up Adam Zampa, finishing his spell with figures of 2/42 as the hosts bundled out Australia for 270 runs in 44.4 overs. 

The wrist-spinner also joined Darren Gough and James Anderson to become just the third English bowler to take 200 wickets in ODIs. 

Rashid took only 137 innings to reach the 200-club, making him the third-fastest spinner, behind Saqlain Mushtaq and Shane Warne, who took 104 and 134 respectively.

Making his England debut in the 2009 T20 World Cup, he established himself as the country’s leading white-ball spinner in 2015, and also played a very pivotal role in the side winning the ICC ODI World Cup in 2019 at home, as well as the T20 World Cup in 2022. 

