National

Delhi's Mungeshpur DID NOT Record 52.9 Degree Celsius, IMD Clarifies Station Error

After days of assessing the situation, the weather department has clarified that the record-breaking temperature was recorded due to a sensor error.

File Image
Delhi's Mungeshpur DID NOT Record 52.9 Degree Celsius, Photo: File Image
info_icon

After Delhi's Mungeshpur weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 52.9 degree Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department was quick to raise alarms over a possible inaccurate reading. After days of assessing the situation, the weather department has clarified that the record-breaking temperature was recorded due to a sensor error.

As per an official statement from the Union Minister of Earth Science Kiren Rijiju, Delhi's Munesghpur weather station reported a temperature three degrees higher than the actual reading.

"On 29th May 2024, Mungeshpur's AWS reported a temperature of 52.9°C, our @Indiametdept team quickly investigated and found a 3°C sensor error. Corrective measures are now in place," stated the Earth Science minister on a statement on X.

"On 29th May 2024, the Automatic Weather Station at Mungeshpur reported a maximum temperature of 52.9 degree Celsius, an outlier compared to other observatories in Delhi. This exceeded the previous all-time high of 48.4 degree Celsius recorded at Palam on May 26, 1998," read the statement from IMD and the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The IMD further stated that a committee evaluated the sensor at the Mungeshpur AWS and compared it with other stations across Delhi and found a difference of at least three degrees in the temperatures recorded.

null - null
Weather Wrap: Heatwave Claims 40 Lives, Dust Storm In Delhi, Assam Floods, Southwest Monsoon Lashes Kerala

BY Outlook Web Desk

Along with this, the IMD reported that no other errors were found in the temperatures reported in other AWS stations in Delhi.

“Necessary remedial measures are being taken up by the IMD to avoid the repetition of such errors in AWS,” the weather department added further.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in| How To Check Karnataka CET Result
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Mandi Voices Unemployment Concerns
  3. SC To Hear On Jun 3 Delhi Govt Plea Seeking Direction To Haryana To Release Surplus Water
  4. Delhi's Mungeshpur DID NOT Record 52.9 Degree Celsius, IMD Clarifies Station Error
  5. Outlook News Wrap, June 1: Pune Teen's Mother Arrested, No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal & More Stories
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  2. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  3. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
  4. After OTT Debut With ‘Gunaah’, Jia Narigara To Share Screen With Abhishek Bachchan
  5. Saloni Batra Opens Up On Her 'Gaanth' Role, Says She Had To Work On Her ‘Body Language, Tone’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  2. Dinesh Karthik Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
  3. Jose Mourinho In Talks With Fenerbahce: Decorated Portuguese Coach Eyes Turkiye Move
  4. IND Vs BAN Warm-Up, T20 World Cup Live Blog: Focus On Playing XIs As India Meet Bangladesh
  5. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Men In Maroon Face Assadollah Vala & Co In Their Opening Match
World News
  1. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  2. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  3. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
  4. Why 18-29 Year-Olds Are Loving Facebook Again?
  5. African National Party, Which Freed South Africa From Apartheid, Sees End To 30-Year Majority
Latest Stories
  1. T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4
  5. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  6. ‘Time For This War To End’: Biden Presents Israel's 3-Phase Plan For Gaza Ceasefire
  7. Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 57 Seats, 8 States/UTs; PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Among Political Bigwigs In Fray
  8. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child