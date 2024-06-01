Delhi's Mungeshpur DID NOT Record 52.9 Degree Celsius, IMD Clarifies Station Error

After Delhi's Mungeshpur weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 52.9 degree Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department was quick to raise alarms over a possible inaccurate reading. After days of assessing the situation, the weather department has clarified that the record-breaking temperature was recorded due to a sensor error.
As per an official statement from the Union Minister of Earth Science Kiren Rijiju, Delhi's Munesghpur weather station reported a temperature three degrees higher than the actual reading.
"On 29th May 2024, Mungeshpur's AWS reported a temperature of 52.9°C, our @Indiametdept team quickly investigated and found a 3°C sensor error. Corrective measures are now in place," stated the Earth Science minister on a statement on X.
"On 29th May 2024, the Automatic Weather Station at Mungeshpur reported a maximum temperature of 52.9 degree Celsius, an outlier compared to other observatories in Delhi. This exceeded the previous all-time high of 48.4 degree Celsius recorded at Palam on May 26, 1998," read the statement from IMD and the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
The IMD further stated that a committee evaluated the sensor at the Mungeshpur AWS and compared it with other stations across Delhi and found a difference of at least three degrees in the temperatures recorded.
Along with this, the IMD reported that no other errors were found in the temperatures reported in other AWS stations in Delhi.
“Necessary remedial measures are being taken up by the IMD to avoid the repetition of such errors in AWS,” the weather department added further.