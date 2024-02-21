Focused On Making Arunachal An Attractive Investment Destination: Rijiju

The event was organised by the BJP Capital unit at Nyokum Lapang area here.

The minister, who drew a lotus, the party’s symbol as a part of the national campaign, said the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu is working for the all-round development of the state with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP state secretary and convenor of the programme Taring Tiri said the initiative aimed to encourage party karyakartas for a collective commitment to the party’s goals.