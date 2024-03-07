Rahul's Yatra Another Miserably Failed Re-Launch Attempt: Kiren Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju advised Rahul Gandhi on Thursday to stop pursuing endeavours that are beyond his capabilities as he claimed that the Congress has failed in every attempt to re-launch his political innings.

In a video interview to PTI, Rijiju said had he faced similar failures as the Gandhi scion, he would not have wasted the "precious time" of his party and colleagues in trying to do something that was not doable.

The three-term Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh claimed that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is yet another attempt to launch Gandhi and that the former Congress president has failed in that endeavour miserably.

"Elsewhere in the world, you do not get a second chance to be launched. I think he (Gandhi) has now been launched 19 times. How long will you keep on launching one person?" asked Rijiju, who has held diverse portfolios in the central government, including home affairs (minister of state), minority affairs, sports and youth affairs, law and now, earth sciences.

"Normally, suppose I fail to lead my party, neither the party people will keep trying to launch me again and spoil their precious time nor I, myself, will try to waste the precious time of my colleagues," he said.

"It works both ways. Parties should not do something that is not doable and the person concerned should also not try for something that he is not capable of," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, citing the examples of British politicians who bowed out of politics after being unsuccessful.