National

Did Delhi Really Record India's Highest Ever Temperature? IMD To Check Mungeshpur Readings

As per the Mungeshpur weather station. Delhi's mercury levels touched 52.3 degree Celsius then 52.9 degree Celsius, which is the highest ever temperature recorded in India.

IMD To Check Mungeshpur Readings After Delhi Record 52.9 Degree Celsius
info_icon

As Delhi recorded the highest temperature ever seen in India, officials from the Indian Meteorological Department have stated that they will be investigating the readings issued by Mungeshpur on Wednesday.

As per the Mungeshpur weather station. Delhi's mercury levels touched 52.3 degree Celsius then 52.9 degree Celsius, which is the highest ever temperature recorded in India.

As per IMD Director General M Mohapatra, the weather department will now be investigating the readings from this weather station.

As per the IMD Chief, the readings will be scrutinized as weather stations across Delhi reported an average temperature of 45 to 50 degree Celsius. Since the Mungeshpur station is an "outlier", the IMD official stated that the recording needs to be confirmed.

It is an an all-time high for Delhi - null
Delhi's Mungeshpur Records 52.3 Degrees Celsius, India's Highest Ever; Rain Follows Shortly After

BY Outlook Web Desk

"The maximum temperature over Delhi NCR varied from 45.2 to 49.1 degree Celsius in different parts of the city. Mungeshpur reported 52.9 degree Celsius as an outlier compared to other stations. It could be due to error in the sensor or the local factor. IMD is examining the data and sensors," the weather department stated in a statement issued after the temperature readings.

Furthermore, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju stated that the reading of 52.3 degree Celsius is "not official yet".

"Temperature of 52.3 degree Celsius in Delhi is very unlikely. Our senior officials in IMD have been asked to verify the news report. The official position will be stated soon," stated the Earth Sciences minister.

Speaking to news agency PTI, IMD's regional head Kuldeep Srivastava stated that Mungeshpur's unusual reading could be due to the hot winds from Rajasthan. As per Srivastava, the city's outskirts are the first to be hit by hot winds from Rajasthan.

As per an official statement issued by IMD, Delhi's Safdarjung recorded temperature of 46.8 degree Celsius, Palam at 47 degree Celsius, Lodi Road at 46.2 degree Celsius, Ridge 47.3 degree Celsius and Ayanagar at 46.8 degree Celsius.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  3. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  4. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  5. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress