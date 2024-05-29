Did Delhi Really Record India's Highest Ever Temperature? IMD To Check Mungeshpur Readings

As Delhi recorded the highest temperature ever seen in India, officials from the Indian Meteorological Department have stated that they will be investigating the readings issued by Mungeshpur on Wednesday.
As per the Mungeshpur weather station. Delhi's mercury levels touched 52.3 degree Celsius then 52.9 degree Celsius, which is the highest ever temperature recorded in India.
As per IMD Director General M Mohapatra, the weather department will now be investigating the readings from this weather station.
As per the IMD Chief, the readings will be scrutinized as weather stations across Delhi reported an average temperature of 45 to 50 degree Celsius. Since the Mungeshpur station is an "outlier", the IMD official stated that the recording needs to be confirmed.
"The maximum temperature over Delhi NCR varied from 45.2 to 49.1 degree Celsius in different parts of the city. Mungeshpur reported 52.9 degree Celsius as an outlier compared to other stations. It could be due to error in the sensor or the local factor. IMD is examining the data and sensors," the weather department stated in a statement issued after the temperature readings.
Furthermore, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju stated that the reading of 52.3 degree Celsius is "not official yet".
"Temperature of 52.3 degree Celsius in Delhi is very unlikely. Our senior officials in IMD have been asked to verify the news report. The official position will be stated soon," stated the Earth Sciences minister.
Speaking to news agency PTI, IMD's regional head Kuldeep Srivastava stated that Mungeshpur's unusual reading could be due to the hot winds from Rajasthan. As per Srivastava, the city's outskirts are the first to be hit by hot winds from Rajasthan.
As per an official statement issued by IMD, Delhi's Safdarjung recorded temperature of 46.8 degree Celsius, Palam at 47 degree Celsius, Lodi Road at 46.2 degree Celsius, Ridge 47.3 degree Celsius and Ayanagar at 46.8 degree Celsius.