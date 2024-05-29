National

Delhi's Mungeshpur Records 52.3 Degrees Celsius, India's Highest Ever; Rain Follows Shortly After

Delhi heatwave: The temperature at 2:30 pm on Wednesday in Delhi's Mungeshpur stood at 52.3 degrees Celsius, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD. The city received light rain shortly after.

It is an an all-time high for Delhi
Mungeshpur in Delhi recorded 52.3 degrees Celsius, an all-time high for the city and for the country as well, on Wednesday, May 29, amid severe heatwave conditions in parts of northwest and Central India that have kept mercury soaring over the past few days. Hours after logging 52.3 degrees Celsius, parts of Delhi received light rain on Wednesday.

The temperature at 2:30 pm on Wednesday at Delhi's Mungeshpur stood at 52.3 degrees Celsius, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD.

The previous all-time highest temperature of India was recorded on May 19, 2016, when mercury in Rajasthan's Phalodi reached 51 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Delhi received light rain on Wednesday, keeping hopes for some relief from the scorching temperatures alive.

The weather officials had said that Delhi will experience a heatwave for the next two days after which a new weather disturbance will bring some relief to North India, affecting the city as well.

Some relief from the scorching heat is expected after three days due to a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on May 28.

Delhi and other parts of North India have been boiling under extreme temperatures amid heatwave conditions, over which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a Red Alert.



Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches above the season's normal, the IMD said. The humidity level was 43 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department has urged people to take "extreme care for vulnerable people" due to the heatwave.

Due to the rising temperature, there is a very high likelihood of developing heat-related illness and heat stroke in people of all ages, and a significant health concern for vulnerable individuals such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.

The IMD has advised people to avoid exposure to heat and dehydration.

Delhi's power demand has also risen to an all-time high of 8,302 MW amid heatwave conditions. Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 8302 MW, the highest ever in the history of Delhi, surpassing the record created just days earlier, Discom officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi’s peak power demand had clocked 8000 MW on May 22, Discom officials said, adding that for 12 days in a row, Delhi’s peak power demand has crossed 7000 MW in 2024.

