1 Dead In Assam As Cyclone Remal Brings Heavy Rain: A 17-year-old college student - identified as Kaushik Bordoloi - was killed and several others injured as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, as an impact of cyclone Remal, left a trail of destruction in Assam on Tuesday, officials said. Bordoloi Amphi was killed when a tree fell on the auto-rickshaw in which he was travelling at Dighalbori in Morigaon district. There were four others in the vehicle and all of them were injured.