While respite from heatwave is on the cards for northwest India, rains have affected normal lie in other parts of the country, including northeast's Mizoram, where 27 people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed amid incessant downpour as an impact of cyclone Remal.
In Assam also, a 17-year-old boy was killed and several others injured as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, as an impact of cyclone Remal, left a trail of destruction in Assam on Tuesday, officials said.
Cyclone Remal Impact Leaves 27 Dead In Mizoram: At least 27 people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Tuesday morning amid incessant rains as an impact of cyclone Remal, police said. The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the Aizawl town, they said.
1 Dead In Assam As Cyclone Remal Brings Heavy Rain: A 17-year-old college student - identified as Kaushik Bordoloi - was killed and several others injured as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, as an impact of cyclone Remal, left a trail of destruction in Assam on Tuesday, officials said. Bordoloi Amphi was killed when a tree fell on the auto-rickshaw in which he was travelling at Dighalbori in Morigaon district. There were four others in the vehicle and all of them were injured.
Red Alert In Arunachal For Rain: IMD issued a red alert for Arunachal Pradesh with a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall, while Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday requested the people of the state to take all precautionary measures and avoid vulnerable and isolated locations. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places of Papum Pare and West Kameng districts, and thunderstorms with lightning and very heavy rainfall in isolated places in East Kameng and Pakke-Kessang districts on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
Rajasthan Crosses 50 Degrees And Delhi Boils At 49.9: 50.5 degrees Celsius, Rajasthan's Churu was the warmest place in the country on Tuesday. As per the the latest numbers from IMD, Haryana's Sirsa also recorded mercury levels at 50.3 degree Celsius. Furthermore, Delhi reported its highest temperature for Tuesday from Narela and Mungeshpur with 49.9 degree Celsius. Delhi's Najafgarh was at 49.8 degree Celsius.
Northwest India To Get Respite From Heatwave Soon: Temperatures in 17 locations breached 48 degrees Celsius on Monday, with the unbearable heat affecting health and livelihoods across large parts of northwestern and central India. However, some relief from the scorching heat is expected after three days due to a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea, India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.
Green Nets Installed At Noida Red Lights For Commuters: In an attempt to bring relief to people, Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has installed green nets at red lights on road intersections to protect commuters, especially those on two-wheelers, from direct sunlight. The first such installation has been done near the NSEZ (Noida Special Economic Zone) intersection where temporary green covers have come up at a height of about 25 ft from the ground, according to police.