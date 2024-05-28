National

Mizoram: 27 Dead After Stone Quarry Collapses Amid Incessant Rains In Aizawl

The officials informed that Aizawl has been cut off from the rest of the country due to a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar in the rains.

Rescue work underway after a stone quarry collapsed amid heavy rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Aizawl district, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Photo: PTI
A total of 27 people, including two children, died after a stone quarry collapsed on Tuesday morning in Mizoram's Aizawl amid incessant rains. Police said six-seven others were missing.

The incident took place around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of Aizawl town.

As per the latest update from the Department of Information and Public Relations of Mizoram, 27 deaths due to the stone quarry collapse have been confirmed.

"Cyclone Remal has claimed 27 lives in Aizawl district following landslides. Electricity and water supply will be stifled due to damage of infrastructure. Mizoram CM has announced ₹15 crore for State Disaster Relief Fund. ₹4 lakh announced as ex-gratia to the kin of deceased," stated DIPR Mizoram.

Rescue operations were launched, however, heavy rains affected the same.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma convened an emergency meeting with Home Minister K Sapdanga, Chief Secretary Renu Sharma and other senior officials to take stock of the situation, a senior official said.

The CM announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the families of those killed in calamities caused by rains, including the quarry collapse.

He handed over cheques of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the eight Mizo people who died in the quarry collapse and said the remaining amount would be given to them soon.

Rain-Induced Landslides In Other Parts Of Mizoram

The rains triggered landslides at several other places in the state and the officials have informed that at least two persons have died.

A landslide swept away a building in Aizawl's Salem Veng, following which three persons went missing.

A search is underway for them, an official said.

The officials also informed that Aizawl has been cut off from the rest of the country due to a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar in the rains.

Besides, several intra-state highways have also been disrupted by landslides, they said.

Meanwhile, all schools in the state were closed due to the rains.

