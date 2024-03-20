Elections

Kiren Rijiju Takes Charge Of Food Processing Ministry As Pashupati Paras Resigns

The additional charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries has been given to Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju a day after the resignation of the former minister Pashupati Paras who resigned after the BJP-LJP seat-sharing deal in Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

March 20, 2024
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju | Photo: PTI
Following the resignation of former union minister Pashupati Paras on Tuesday, the additional charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries has been given to Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju, according to the officials.

Through the official statement of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it was notified on Wednesday that President Droupadi Murmu had accepted the resignation of Union Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Furthermore the President has also mentioned that Kiren Rijiju be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolio.

About the resignation of Pashupati Paras

A day after the announcement of the BJP-LJP seat-sharing deal ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, Pashupati Paras resigned on Tuesday accusing the BJP of doing injustice with his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) by excluding it from the seat-sharing deal in Bihar.

"The President of India, as advised by the prime minister, has accepted the resignation of Pashupati Kumar Paras from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect," the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

